Later Trade Deadline Could Have Ripple Effect Across MLB Market

Late on Tuesday, Major League Baseball made a very important announcement. The trade deadline typically happens no later than July 31. Such was the case in 2025.

Occasionally, MLB will be a little more flexible with the date, but it's usually pretty consistent. However, it will be different in 2026. July 31 falls on a Friday this year, but instead of having the deadline that day, MLB has decided to push it back a few days. It will now take place on Monday, August 3.

This change could have drastic effects on the trade market and how teams operate at the deadline.

Trade deadline news could change everything

Aug 16, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; A detailed view of a base with the Players’ Weekend logo before a game against the Athletics and Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

It may only be a difference of a couple of days, but this could change a lot of things for the league. Extra days give teams that are selling more time to hold out and try to get the best possible offers for some of their trade chips.

The past two years, the market has favored sellers, as teams who are buying have had to pay steep prices, even for rental pitching. But with more time, sellers can really set the price high for some of their trade chips and wait until the last minute to make the best possible deals and set themselves up well for the future.

For teams that are buying, there is also more time to put together the best possible offer if they are going for a big piece that might shake up the pennant race depending on where they go. Obviously, more time also means that teams don't have to rush to make decisions on trades.

They have more time to negotiate and exchange information about players being traded and acquired, and that sets both buyers and sellers up well. This could ultimately have a ripple effect on the market as a whole.

More deals could be made with more time available. These changes should have a positive effect on the market. One downside is that it might take a little bit longer for deals to come together, but as long as things start to heat up towards the end of July, then everything should be just fine in terms of how the market will shape up.

It should be an interesting trading period.

