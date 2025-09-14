Latest Kyle Schwarber Report Could Shake Up National League
The Philadelphia Phillies have a superstar in the middle of the lineup but it's unclear whether or not he will be back in 2026.
This is in reference to Kyle Schwarber. As the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season has started to wind down, there's been plenty of buzz about Schwarber because he is making himself a lot of money right now.
Schwarber is in the final year of a four-year, $79 million deal with the Phillies. The 32-year-old is having a contract year for the ages right now. Schwarber has played in a National League-leading 149 games and is leading the league in both home runs (51) and RBIs (126). He's been a key cog for the Phillies in the middle of the lineup and now he's about to get a huge deal. On Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports shared that Schwarber could be in the market for a deal in the range of $120 million or more.
What's next for the Phillies?
"Kyle Schwarber made one of the shrewdest business decisions of the 2025 season when he bet on himself and rejected the Phillies’ offer for a contract extension this spring," Nightengale said. "He promptly has gone out and hit 50 home runs. He should command a four-year deal in excess of $120 million."
Schwarber's free agency is going to be greatly impact the National League picture in 2026 and beyond. Right now, the Phillies are the second-best team in the National League. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 91-58 record and the Phillies have an 89-60 record. Although things haven't been perfect at time this year for the Phillies, Schwarber has been a consistent presence in the middle of the lineup and is a NL Most Valuable Player contender right now. With the season winding down, the award seems destined to go to either Scwarber or Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If Schwarber stays in Philadelphia, obviously that maintains continuity for one of the best teams in the NL. If Schwarber were to leave, then that's a lot of offense to make up for. The New York Mets are spiraling out of control right now, but there is significant talent with the organization and more money to spend than anyone else. The Atlanta Braves should be better next year as well. The Dodgers obviously are among the top contenders as well in the NL. The price tag is pretty big and the Phillies have some big contracts on the books already.
But, if the Phillies lose Schwarber, that changes the landscape of the National League. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed a handful of potential fits including the Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, and the Braves.
"Schwarber was ranked at No. 3 on our recent list of this offseason’s free agents, behind only Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman," Feinsand said. "The Phillies, Orioles and Rangers were cited as potential fits, though other clubs including the Red Sox, Tigers, Padres, Reds and Braves could also make sense."
There's going to be interest in him, to say the least.
More MLB: Predictions For Top 10 MLB Players With Contract Option Decisions For 2026