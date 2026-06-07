Latest Max Fried Update Could Shake Up AL East Race

The New York Yankees recently suffered a setback when Aaron Judge went on the injured list with a stress fracture in his ribcage. That could ultimately set them back a little in the American League East.

However, while one star has gone down, another may be making progress towards a return. Left-hander Max Fried was placed on the injured list on May 16 due to a bone bruise in his pitching elbow. He began a throwing program on May 25.

But on Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News provided a positive update on Fried that could ultimately shake things up in the AL East.

"Max Fried is expected to throw from 120 feet this week. He'll also get another round of imaging to determine if he can start working off the mound."

Latest Fried update could change AL East

May 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees are just one game back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. The Judge injury could still set them back a little bit, but getting Fried back soon could help them not lose too much ground and give them a better chance to take back the top spot in the division.

The Yankees recently got Gerrit Cole back and are also enjoying a breakout season from Cam Schilttler, but getting Fried back soon could change everything in the AL East. New York's starting rotation is among the best in Major League Baseball, and if they can further strengthen it, they will be a big threat to the Rays at the top of the division, even with Judge out for the next 4-6 weeks.

Fried is expected to return on June 22, so he shouldn't be out for too much longer, and once they do get him back, the rotation should be in very good shape.

The 32-year-old left-hander is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts with the Bronx Bombers this season. When healthy, the three-time All-Star has still been among the best starting pitchers in the league.

While the rotation remains strong even without him, they're going to need him back soon, but that could certainly help counteract the loss of Judge and allow them to keep pace with the Rays in the AL East.

The Yankees were a wild card team last season, but the AL East is close, and there is a chance that they could ultimately avoid falling into a bigger hole, even with Judge out. It will be interesting to see how Fried's recovery goes.