4 Landing Spots for Hunter Goodman, Other Catchers at Trade Deadline
The 2026 trade deadline is quickly approaching at the beginning of August, and one of the biggest names being thrown around as a possible candidate to be on the move is Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman.
Goodman is an All-Star for the second consecutive season, and he's already launched 30 home runs in 93 games this year. But it remains unclear if the Rockies will part ways with the 26-year-old slugger. There are still several other catchers, though, who could be made available at this year's trade deadline, including the Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers and the Athletics' Shea Langeliers.
Either way, many fans will likely be curious to see how the catching market unfolds over the next couple of weeks. With that in mind, here are some of the notable landing spots for Goodman and other top catchers at the trade deadline.
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have been heavily rumored to be interested in acquiring a right-handed hitting catcher at the deadline.
Austin Wells has a .158 batting average with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 69 games this year. Goodman would be a massive offensive upgrade over Wells' current production at the plate. At the same time, the Rockies would likely put a steep price tag on the two-time All-Star.
Tampa Bay Rays
It's unclear what types of moves the Tampa Bay Rays are looking to make at the trade deadline, but they currently have the best record in the American League. If they decided to pursue an upgrade at catcher, they could improve their own roster while simultaneously blocking the Yankees from doing the same.
Rays catchers Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia have combined to hit five home runs this season. Goodman would certainly add much more power to Tampa Bay's lineup.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball right now. With their ongoing 14-game win streak, Boston has completely flipped the script on its season.
Similar to the Yankees and Rays, the Red Sox have lacked strong offensive production from their catchers in 2026. Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong, and Mickey Gasper have combined for a total of four homers so far this year. If Boston does become a buyer at the deadline, the team could look to bring in a power-hitting catcher like Goodman.
Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox currently sit atop the American League Central at 53-46. They also just placed catcher Kyle Teel on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left ankle sprain. Depending on how much time Teel is expected to miss, Chicago could try to acquire another catcher at the deadline.
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Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk