4 Landing Spots for Hunter Goodman, Other Catchers at Trade Deadline

The 2026 trade deadline is quickly approaching at the beginning of August, and one of the biggest names being thrown around as a possible candidate to be on the move is Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman.

Goodman is an All-Star for the second consecutive season, and he's already launched 30 home runs in 93 games this year. But it remains unclear if the Rockies will part ways with the 26-year-old slugger. There are still several other catchers, though, who could be made available at this year's trade deadline, including the Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers and the Athletics' Shea Langeliers.

Either way, many fans will likely be curious to see how the catching market unfolds over the next couple of weeks. With that in mind, here are some of the notable landing spots for Goodman and other top catchers at the trade deadline.

New York Yankees

Jul 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) throws the ball back to the pitcher during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees have been heavily rumored to be interested in acquiring a right-handed hitting catcher at the deadline.

Austin Wells has a .158 batting average with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 69 games this year. Goodman would be a massive offensive upgrade over Wells' current production at the plate. At the same time, the Rockies would likely put a steep price tag on the two-time All-Star.

Tampa Bay Rays

May 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Hunter Feduccia (9) catches a fly ball during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear what types of moves the Tampa Bay Rays are looking to make at the trade deadline, but they currently have the best record in the American League. If they decided to pursue an upgrade at catcher, they could improve their own roster while simultaneously blocking the Yankees from doing the same.

Rays catchers Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia have combined to hit five home runs this season. Goodman would certainly add much more power to Tampa Bay's lineup.

Boston Red Sox

Jul 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) tags Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) out during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball right now. With their ongoing 14-game win streak, Boston has completely flipped the script on its season.

Similar to the Yankees and Rays, the Red Sox have lacked strong offensive production from their catchers in 2026. Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong, and Mickey Gasper have combined for a total of four homers so far this year. If Boston does become a buyer at the deadline, the team could look to bring in a power-hitting catcher like Goodman.

Chicago White Sox

Jul 17, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) celebrates with relief pitcher Tyler Schweitzer (62) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox currently sit atop the American League Central at 53-46. They also just placed catcher Kyle Teel on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left ankle sprain. Depending on how much time Teel is expected to miss, Chicago could try to acquire another catcher at the deadline.