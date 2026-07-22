MLB Trade Candidate Rankings, Deadline Predictions 2.0: Tarik Skubal Out of No. 1 Spot

With MLB’s All-Star break in the rearview mirror and the Aug. 3 trade deadline fast approaching, we are firmly in the window where the rumor mill will be pumping out hypothetical trade ideas 24/7. Complicating matters is the jumbled mess that is the current playoff picture—entering play Tuesday, 22 of 30 teams were within five games of a playoff spot, meaning it’s more difficult than ever to differentiate the buyers from the sellers.

For example, when we first did this exercise last month , Tarik Skubal was the No. 1 trade candidate on our list. Now, he barely cracks the top five as star-caliber players with more years of control have come onto the market and are more likely to generate a bigger return—if Skubal is traded at all by the resurgent Tigers.

But while that dynamic might hinder clarity, it only adds to the fun. There are dozens of accomplished players who will be mentioned in trade rumors over the next few weeks, and identifying which ones actually get dealt is like playing the lottery. Likewise, what follows is not a list of the players with the most trade value in the league. Rather, the result is something of a compromise—we are attempting to rank the top players based on trade value among those who have at least some realistic chance that they might end up changing teams.

Finally, we’ll highlight the best team fits for each player, and make a prediction on whether or not that player will end up getting traded. With that rundown out of the way, let’s get to it.

All stats are updated through Monday's games.

1. Shea Langeliers, Athletics C

2026 stats: .260/.329/.490, 22 HR, 50 RBI, 54 R, 123 wRC+, 2.5 fWAR in 90 G

Years of control: Through 2028

Best fits: Yankees, Red Sox, Guardians, Rays

Langeliers just started the All-Star Game for the American League and over the past four years has 104 home runs and counting—trailing only Cal Raleigh among catchers. And while his OPS at the A’s hitter-friendly temporary home of Sutter Health Park is roughly 150 points higher than it is on the road this season, his OPS was nearly 100 points higher away from Sacramento last year. He’s shown during his career that his hitting power and arm behind the plate play everywhere, and there are several catcher-needy contenders who should be willing to shell out a handsome return for one of the few core players the A’s haven’t locked up to an extension.

Prediction: Not traded

2. CJ Abrams, Nationals SS

2026 stats: .275/.350/.521, 22 HR, 15 SB, 72 RBI, 59 R, 135 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR in 97 G

Years of control: Through 2028

Best fits: Yankees, Cardinals, Red Sox, Rays, Braves, Twins

Abrams has leveled up his game offensively, already setting a new career high in homers by pulling the ball in the air more frequently while dramatically improving his on-base skills. He still grades out among the worst defensive shortstops in the league, but at 25 and with plenty of athleticism, should be able to find a better fit elsewhere on the diamond, and now it looks like his bat will be plenty valuable even if he moves off of shortstop. The Nationals have overachieved so far relative to preseason expectations and remain on the periphery of the playoff picture, so trading away Abrams still feels like an unlikely outcome. They’re in a position where they’d likely need to be blown away for a king’s ransom of an offer.

Prediction: Not traded

3. Hunter Goodman, Rockies C

2026 stats: .255/.325/.556, 30 HR, 56 RBI, 62 R, 122 wRC+, 2.3 fWAR in 93 G

Years of control: Through 2029

Best fits: Yankees, Red Sox, Rays

Goodman has done nothing but hit for the Rockies since seizing their starting catcher job last season—he’s the only catcher to have already secured back-to-back 30-homer seasons in 2025 and ’26—and it’s not just a Coors Field mirage. The 26-year-old’s road OPS is roughly 175 points higher than it is at Coors Field this year, and his career home/road home run splits are nearly identical. The former fourth-round pick does possess some concerning chase, whiff and strikeout rates, ranking in the bottom 5% of the league in all three statistics, and he’s nothing special defensively. Goodman nevertheless would command a king’s ransom given he hasn’t entered salary arbitration yet. The only question is whether the Rockies want to let go of the only player who’s represented them at the All-Star Game the past two years.

Prediction: Not traded

4. Mason Miller, Padres RP

2026 stats: 2–1, 0.89 ERA, 0.52 FIP, 0.84 WHIP, 25 SV, 75 K, 14 BB, 2.5 fWAR in 40 ⅔ IP

Years of control: Through 2029

Best fits: Pirates, Cubs, Rays, Yankees, Brewers, Marlins, Orioles, Mariners

Last season’s major trade domino, Miller has somehow become even more dominant since arriving in San Diego. In 61 games for the Padres dating back to last year, Miller has a 0.84 ERA with a comical 50.4% strikeout rate. But the team’s playoff hopes are fading fast, and an elite closer is a luxury that’s largely wasted on this roster. Pivoting this quickly from a player who was just acquired for a massive haul that included highly touted prospect Leo De Vries would be a tough look for A.J. Preller, but it’s probably the right move for the future of the franchise. Expect virtually every contender that wants to make a run at the World Series to be interested if San Diego starts fielding calls about Miller.

Prediction: Traded

5. Tarik Skubal, Tigers SP

2026 stats: 6–5, 2.83 ERA, 2.85 FIP, 0.93 WHIP, 98 K, 11 BB, 2.2 fWAR in 82 ⅔ IP

Years of control: Through 2026

Best fits : Dodgers, Yankees, Rays, Braves, Cubs, Phillies, Brewers

Skubal’s fall from the top spot in our rankings to No. 5 has nothing to do with him, but the younger players with more years of team control who have become realistic trade candidates over the past month. Make no mistake—he is the player most likely to be traded and have a major impact on this season. But time and time again over the past few years we’ve seen elite rental players traded for underwhelming packages. Fortunately, Skubal hasn’t missed a beat since loose bodies were removed from his elbow earlier this season, and he in fact appears to be peaking with a 1.59 ERA in three starts this month. Skubal’s 3.4% walk rate is top in the majors, which is absurd for a pitcher who also ranks in the 95th percentile of strikeout rate (30.5%).

Prediction: Traded

Ryan has been as consistent as they come in recent years and would likely net a big trade return. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Joe Ryan, Twins SP

2026 stats: 6–6, 3.38 ERA, 3.47 FIP, 1.10 WHIP, 131 K, 25 BB, 2.5 fWAR in 114 ⅓ IP

Years of control: Through 2026, with a mutual option for ‘27

Best fits: Cubs, Braves, Rays, Padres, Cardinals

Ryan got roughed up in Monday’s outing against the Guardians, but he’s been rock solid for a Twins team that’s hung around the playoff race perhaps longer than most would have expected. Among the starters who could be available at this year’s deadline, he’s about as reliable as the top-end arms get, with a career 27.7% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. Star outfielder Byron Buxton has been firm in his stance that he will not waive his no-trade clause, meaning if Minnesota opts to sell, it won’t be able to cash in perhaps its biggest potential trade chip. That makes Ryan’s trade value all the more important, and there should be no shortage of pitching-needy teams to line up offers for Ryan’s services.

Prediction: Traded

7. Jeremy Peña, Astros SS

2026 stats: .294/.357/.441, 7 HR, 8 SB, 26 RBI, 38 R, 125 wRC+, 1.8 fWAR in 54 G

Years of control: Through 2027

Best fits: Braves, Rays, Red Sox, Twins

Peña has elevated to a new level on offense over the past two years, being one of only six players to bat over .300 since the beginning of 2025 (min. 700 PAs). That’s helped him grade out as the league’s best offensive shortstop over that span by wRC+ (132), even if his power production leaves something to be desired. The 2022 World Series MVP could help a number of contenders craving better offensive production from the shortstop position, though it’s not typically Houston’s modus operandi to throw in the towel while within shouting range of a playoff spot as they are now even with a losing record.

Prediction: Not traded

8. Reid Detmers, Angels SP

2026 stats: 3–6, 4.16 ERA, 3.21 FIP, 1.12 WHIP, 130 K, 35 BB, 3.0 fWAR in 114 ⅔ IP

Years of control: Through 2028

Best fits: Cardinals, White Sox, Rays, Braves, Cubs

For an Angels team headed toward its 11th straight losing season, will now finally be the time the organization decides to lean into a rebuild? Interim GM John Mozeliak could be the one to finally kick off some serious changes in Anaheim, and no move would signal a seismic shift more than a Detmers trade (unless that Mike Trout fellow has a change of heart and decides to waive his no-trade clause). The lefty has turned a corner this season as a rotation mainstay, and should garner a serious return package of prospects given his years of control. Should they choose to go down this path, the Angels could be one of the sellers who controls the deadline this year.

Prediction: Not traded

9. Francisco Lindor, Mets SS

2026 stats: .220/.303/.387, 6 HR, 2 SB, 16 RBI, 23 R, 94 wRC+, 0.8 fWAR in 44 G

Years of control: Through 2031

Best fits: Blue Jays, Red Sox, Braves

It may seem unfathomable to picture the Mets moving on from Lindor less than halfway into the 10-year extension he signed upon joining them in 2021. But that’s how bad things have gotten in Queens, as MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports he is not among the franchise’s untouchables as New York approaches the deadline as definite sellers. The five years and roughly $160 million remaining on his contract after this season make him a tricky player to rank. But the 32-year-old has averaged a touch over 6.0 bWAR across his last four seasons before injuries took a toll on him this year and would certainly qualify as an upgrade for most teams.

Prediction: Not traded

10. Michael King, Padres, SP

2026 stats: 6–7, 3.34 ERA, 4.10 FIP, 1.16 WHIP, 96 K, 45 BB, 1.7 fWAR in 113 ⅓ IP

Years of control: Through 2026, with player options for ‘27 and ‘28

Best fits: Cubs, Braves, Cardinals, Brewers

King has proven himself to be a top-end starter capable of garnering Cy Young votes during his three years in San Diego, but with the Padres averaging an MLB-worst 4.07 runs per game, this may be the rare year that A.J. Preller focuses on selling before the deadline. The 31-year-old King could opt out of the final two years and $53 million on his contract in hopes of garnering one last long-term deal this offseason, in which case the Padres won’t have much use for him if they continue to grossly underperform on offense.

Prediction: Traded

11. Casey Mize, Tigers SP

2026 stats: 4–6, 2.79 ERA, 2.62 FIP, 1.03 WHIP, 82 K, 19 BB, 2.7 fWAR in 80 ⅔ IP

Years of control: Through 2026

Best fits: Cubs, Braves, Padres, Rays, Brewers, Rangers

Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, is finally putting it all together at the right time, months away from free agency. Thanks in part to increased use of his slider, he’s upped his strikeout rate to a career-best 25.6%, showcasing the talent that makes him more of a front-line starter than simply a reliable innings-eater. Given his status as a rental, though, the price to acquire him likely wouldn’t break the prospect bank should Detroit opt to ship him out.

Prediction: Traded

Soriano is one of several trade assets the Angels could shop if they commit to a full rebuild. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Jose Soriano, Angels SP

2026 stats: 8–6, 3.43 ERA, 3.83 FIP, 1.25 WHIP, 122 K, 54 BB, 2.0 fWAR in 117 IP

Years of control: Through 2028

Best fits: Rays, Cardinals, White Sox, Braves

Like Detmers, Soriano has been a rare bright spot for a struggling Angels team that could use a little bit of everything as it looks to infuse the franchise with young controllable talent. The righthander has cooled off considerably after his scorching start, though still looks like a solid option for a playoff-caliber team’s rotation. Walks are the biggest issue preventing him from achieving more consistency, though two years of team control beyond this season makes him an attractive target.

Prediction: Not traded

13. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs OF

2026 stats: .273/.357/.476, 16 HR, 50 RBI, 52 R, 129 wRC+, 2.3 fWAR in 84 G

Years of control: Through 2026

Best fits: Phillies, Guardians, Mariners, Rays, Braves

Suzuki has been the picture of consistency at the plate for the Cubs since debuting stateside in 2022, especially over the last three seasons, when he’s recorded a wRC+ between 123 and 137, with this year being no different. Chicago has certainly benefited from his contributions this season, though it’s been widely speculated that the team’s front office could get creative and deal him for much-needed pitching help before he reaches free agency, sliding Matt Shaw into right field to replace him. Suzuki does have a full no-trade clause, though, and with the Cubs in the thick of the playoff race, it’s hard to see the stars aligning for a trade involving him.

Prediction: Not traded

14. Casey Schmitt, Giants IF

2026 stats: .275/.304/.482, 19 HR, 9 SB, 50 RBI, 44 R, 114 wRC+, 1.8 fWAR in 92 G

Years of control: Through 2029

Best fits: Mariners, Guardians, Cardinals, Phillies

A career 85 wRC+ hitter coming into 2026, Schmitt has enjoyed a breakout campaign in his age-27 season. His plate approach is lacking a bit—his 2.6% walk rate is the lowest among qualified hitters—but he makes up for it with power and positional versatility. The Giants are clearly going to be sellers, but the fact that they control Schmitt for three more years means they’ll have to ask themselves whether or not they see him as a foundational player to help build the next contender around.

Prediction: Traded

15. Luis Arraez, Giants 2B

2026 stats: .323/.362/.450, 4 HR, 8 SB, 36 RBI, 48 R, 122 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR in 95 G

Years of control: Through 2026

Best fits: Rangers, Padres, Twins, Rays

A year after posting a career-low 104 wRC+, Arraez has upped his offensive game back to his previous career norm, and this month made his fourth All-Star Game in five years. He’s also worked on his defense considerably to the point where he’s now a plus defender at second base (Giants infield coach Ron Washington continues to work magic at age 74). Arraez’s outs above average have improved from -9 (fourth percentile) last year to 10 (98 percentile) this year. That should make teams more interested in adding him to their lineup, and with the Giants seemingly desperate to squeeze some value out of this lost season, it seems a sure thing Arraez will be dealt even though he fits like a glove at Oracle Park.

Prediction: Traded

16. Gleyber Torres, Tigers 2B

2026 stats: .270/.405/.400, 4 HR, 18 RBI, 27 R, 132 wRC+, 1.1 fWAR in 44 G

Years of control: Through 2026

Best fits: Rangers, Padres, Rays, Red Sox

Torres returned from the injured list Monday after missing more than a month with a strained oblique. He reached base four times on the night, and if he can continue proving that he’s fully recovered, he’s a great complementary bat for a team looking to add some depth to its lineup. Torres will be a free agent after this season, so that—combined with his injury history—should make him a relatively affordable trade target.

Prediction: Traded

17. Josh Hader, Astros RP

2026 stats: 3–1, 1.56 ERA, 1.46 FIP, 0.98 WHIP, 10 SV, 28 K, 8 BB, 0.7 fWAR in 17 ⅓ IP

Years of control: Through 2028

Best fits: Cubs, Pirates, Orioles, Yankees

Hader missed the first two months of the season with a biceps injury, but has been as dominant as ever since his return. His fastball velocity is down a tick, but he’s still managing to strike out over 40% of opposing hitters. His walk rate is higher than you’d like it to be, and his injury history combined with his salary (he’s due $38 million over the next two seasons), there will be some teams too cautious to touch him. But when he’s going right, he’s as electric as high-leverage arms come.

Prediction: Not traded

18. Clay Holmes, Mets SP

2026 stats: 4–4, 2.39 ERA, 3.21 FIP, 1.10 WHIP, 45 K, 18 BB, 1.2 fWAR in 52 ⅔ IP

Years of control: Through 2026, with a player option for ‘27

Best fits: Cardinals, Dodgers, Braves, White Sox, Brewers

Holmes has been out since fracturing his fibula on May 15, though he began his rehab assignment this week just in time to potentially rebuild his trade value. With the Mets’ season careening further into oblivion, it makes all the sense in the world for Holmes to be shopped fairly aggressively. After spending nearly his entire career as a relief pitcher prior to arriving in Queens, Holmes has put up a 3.26 ERA in 40 starts over the past two seasons.

Prediction: Traded

Jeffers offers power at the catcher position and could add instant offense to a contender's lineup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

19. Ryan Jeffers, Twins C

2026 stats: .288/.401/.540, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 27 R, 162 wRC+, 1.9 fWAR in 42 G

Years of control: Through 2026

Best fits: Padres, Yankees, Rangers, Red Sox

Like Langeliers and Goodman, Jeffers is a bat-first backstop who can really make an impact in the middle of a lineup. Unlike Langeliers and Goodman, he’s a pending free agent, meaning he’s easily the most likely of the trio to actually end up getting dealt. Jeffers owns a 122 wRC+ over the past four seasons, so his gaudy numbers in an injury-interrupted 2026 campaign are no fluke. There are plenty of teams with light-hitting catchers looking to upgrade, so Minnesota should be plenty motivated to find a deal to send Jeffers to a contender.

Prediction: Traded

20. Foster Griffin, Nationals SP

2026 stats: 11–2, 2.68 ERA, 3.96 FIP, 1.03 WHIP, 111 K, 27 BB, 1.8 fWAR in 117 ⅓ IP

Years of control: Through 2026

Best fits: Dodgers, Rays, White Sox, Marlins, Brewers

Signed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract this offseason after spending three years dominating in Japan, Griffin has proven to be a bargain for Washington, and has set himself up for what should be a much bigger payday next time around. Until then, though, the Nationals will be able to field calls on the 30-year-old as the team weighs whether or not to make a stronger push for the 2026 playoffs. Griffin doesn’t overpower with velocity, but his seven-pitch mix combined with good command makes him plenty effective.

Prediction: Traded

21. JJ Bleday, Reds OF

2026 stats: .239/.347/.478, 16 HR, 5 SB, 43 RBI, 37 R, 121 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR in 71 G

Years of control: Through 2028

Best fits: Padres, Phillies, Astros, Diamondbacks, Guardians, Rangers, Phillies

Bleday, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft, put up a 3.2-fWAR season for the A’s in ‘24, but regressed the following year and was designated for assignment. He signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati and has flashed his talent more consistently, adding bat speed and trending toward a new career high in home runs. Given his years of control, the Reds could certainly opt to keep Bleday in the fold as a centerpiece for the next two seasons, but he’d likely fetch a big return as a top-of-the-order bat who’s still in his 20s.

Prediction: Not traded

22. Isaac Paredes, Astros 3B

2026 stats: .257/.351/.419, 12 HR, 50 RBI, 40 R, 119 wRC+, 2.3 fWAR in 95 G

Years of control: Through 2026, with a team option for ‘27

Best fits: Marlins, Brewers, Phillies, Pirates, Guardians, Red Sox

Paredes remains a steady contributor in Houston, posting his fifth consecutive season with a wRC+ better than 115. There doesn’t appear to be many viable trade candidates at the hot corner, which should drive up the demand for the 27-year-old. The Astros have underachieved most of the season, yet remain firmly in the mix in the putrid AL West. Still, there are plenty of reasons for Houston to sell some veteran pieces and try to build for the future.

Prediction: Traded

Ward, a free agent after this season, is an effective leadoff hitter with a knack for getting on base. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

23. Taylor Ward, Orioles OF

2026 stats: .251/.386/.361, 7 HR, 3 SB, 27 RBI, 61 R, 120 wRC+, 1.7 fWAR in 100 G

Years of control: Through 2026

Best fits: Diamondbacks, Braves, Rays, Guardians, Blue Jays, Padres, Rangers, Phillies

Ward has traded power for passivity, posting his lowest slugging percentage in a full season while walking 17.2% of the time, the third-highest rate in the league. Though now wielding a completely different approach than the one that saw him pop 36 homers in 2025, it all adds up to a well-above-average hitter by wRC+. He’s a free agent after this season and a non-factor defensively and on the basepaths. But if you’re going to be a one-trick pony as a hitter, having that one trick be a near-.400 OBP is plenty useful. Baltimore is one of many teams in the muddled middle of the American League, but could still find a way to deal Ward and keep an eye toward making a playoff push this season.

Prediction: Traded

24. Luke Weaver, Mets RP

2026 stats: 2–1, 2.03 ERA, 2.83 FIP, 0.83 WHIP, 43 K, 11 BB, 1.1 fWAR in 40 IP

Years of control: Through 2027

Best fits: Yankees, Dodgers, Pirates, Cubs, Cardinals

Hey, not all of the Mets’ offseason moves turned out to be disastrous. Weaver has been excellent, with an ERA, xERA and FIP all below 3.00 and a three-pitch mix (four-seam fastball, changeup and cutter) that makes him effective against both righties and lefties. Even though this season has been a complete mess, the Mets likely won’t be looking at a total teardown, and could opt to keep Weaver for 2027. But he’d be a huge asset in high-leverage situations for any playoff team.

Prediction: Traded

25. Robbie Ray, Giants SP

2026 stats: 8–6, 3.33 ERA, 4.59 FIP, 1.30 WHIP, 96 K, 54 BB, 0.7 fWAR in 110 ⅔ IP

Years of control: Through 2026

Best fits: Cubs, Braves, White Sox, Cardinals

Ray has posted a 3.53 ERA across nearly 300 innings since the start of 2025, and while his strikeout rate has dipped to below league average (20.6%), he still profiles as a reliable innings-eater and veteran presence for a team that could use an extra arm to make it to the playoffs. Set to be a free agent after this season, the Giants will surely be proactive in shopping him over the next couple of weeks.

Prediction: Traded

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