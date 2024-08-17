Fastball

Livvy Dunne Goes Viral For Dressing as Paul Skenes at Fanatics Fest

How many people will follow Dunne's lead at Halloween this year?

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field on July 16.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field on July 16. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Social media influencer and national champion gymnast (LSU) Livvy Dunne went viral on Saturday for dressing up like boyfriend Paul Skenes at the Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Dunne posted some photos of herself on Instagram in the Skenes costume, and Jomboy Media also re-posted a photo of her as well.

She certainly gets an A for effort, as she went with the complete ensemble (mustache and all).

Dunne and Skenes have taken the baseball world by storm ever since Skenes made his debut in May for the Pittsburgh Pirates. While not at every game, Dunne is frequently seen in Pittsburgh and at Pirates road games despite her own busy schedule. The two are baseball's newest power couple, akin to what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are to the NFL.

Dunne will likely be less available in the next weeks as she gets ready to head back to school, where she'll again compete on the LSU gymnastics team.

As for Skenes, he just picked up his seventh win of the season by beating the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. He struck out six over six innings. Skenes made the All-Star Game this summer and also is likely to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

The Pirates have now won two straight games after beating the reeling Mariners again on Saturday. The two sides will wrap up their only series of the year on Sunday afternoon as the Pirates go for a sweep.

George Kirby will pitch for Seattle while the Pirates have a starter listed as TBD.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News