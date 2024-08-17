Livvy Dunne Goes Viral For Dressing as Paul Skenes at Fanatics Fest
Social media influencer and national champion gymnast (LSU) Livvy Dunne went viral on Saturday for dressing up like boyfriend Paul Skenes at the Fanatics Fest in New York City.
Dunne posted some photos of herself on Instagram in the Skenes costume, and Jomboy Media also re-posted a photo of her as well.
She certainly gets an A for effort, as she went with the complete ensemble (mustache and all).
Dunne and Skenes have taken the baseball world by storm ever since Skenes made his debut in May for the Pittsburgh Pirates. While not at every game, Dunne is frequently seen in Pittsburgh and at Pirates road games despite her own busy schedule. The two are baseball's newest power couple, akin to what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are to the NFL.
Dunne will likely be less available in the next weeks as she gets ready to head back to school, where she'll again compete on the LSU gymnastics team.
As for Skenes, he just picked up his seventh win of the season by beating the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. He struck out six over six innings. Skenes made the All-Star Game this summer and also is likely to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
The Pirates have now won two straight games after beating the reeling Mariners again on Saturday. The two sides will wrap up their only series of the year on Sunday afternoon as the Pirates go for a sweep.
George Kirby will pitch for Seattle while the Pirates have a starter listed as TBD.
