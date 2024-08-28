Fastball

Livvy Dunne Had a Hilarious Post on "X" After Pirates Blew Game For Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes was in line to get the win for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon, until the bullpen lost the lead late. On "X," his girlfriend Livvy Dunne had a hilarious reaction.

Brady Farkas

National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field on July 16.
National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field on July 16. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
It doesn't appear that internet superstar Livvy Dunne is all too pleased with the Pittsburgh Pirates' bullpen on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pirates pen blew a would-be win for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and after the damage was done, she had a hilarious post on "X:"

She posted a picture of Skenes shaking his head and saying "you gotta be kidding me."

Skenes was not at his best on Wednesday, but he was in line for the win. He left with the Pirates up 10-2, only for the Bucs to lose 14-10 in a slugfest to the Chicago Cubs.

Skenes went 5.0 innings, surrendering two earned runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out six. Though he didn't get the win, he's having a great rookie season. Through 18 starts, the 22-year-old from LSU is 8-2 with a 2.23 ERA. He's struck out 136 batters in 109.0 innings. He started the All-Star Game in the National League and is one of the contenders for the National League Rookie of the Year award. Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres) and Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) figure to battle it out with him for the award.

As for Dunne, she is one of the most recognizable people in pop culture these days. She is a national champion gymnast at LSU, a social media influencer and a commercial endorser. She is frequently seen at Pirates games and accompanied Skenes to the All-Star Game this year.

The Pirates are now 62-71 on the season. The Cubs are 68-66 after the win.

