Livvy Dunne is Apparently Endorsing a Paul Skenes and Jared Jones Presidential Ticket
Superstar Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has apparently made her choice for the looming 2024 presidential election, and it's neither current President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.
The national champion gymnast (LSU) and social media influencer is endorsing a presidential ticket including her boyfriend, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and his teammate Jared Jones!
At a recent Skenes' start, Dunne was seen wearing the awesome shirt which says "Skenes, Jones '24."
Now, obviously Skenes and Jones aren't really running, but it's always fun to see a political spoof shirt. And heck, if Skenes and Jones did actually run, they'd probably get a lot of votes in the Pittsburgh-area! They might even get a few write-in votes anyways.
One of the best young pitching duos in all of baseball, each of them made their major league debut this season. Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the draft last season, is 4-0 through nine career games. He's got a 2.06 ERA and has struck out 70 batters in 52.1 innings. He's certainly going to get consideration for Rookie of the Year in the National League and may make the National League All-Star team.
The 22-year-old Jones has made 15 starts this year, going 5-6 with a 3.66 ERA. Also a great strikeout artist, he's fanned 93 batters in 86.0 innings. He'll also be in consideration for the Rookie of the Year.
TMZ had more about the shirts and how popular they've become:
the folks who created it, Baseball Dugout LLC, tell TMZ Sports sales of the garment have exploded since.
We're told that after Dunne showed off the black and gold 'fit on her social media pages ... there was about a 1,400 percent increase in sales!
