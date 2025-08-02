Pittsburgh Pirates Put Together Offensive Outburst Not Seen in Last 66 Years of History
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies played one of the most wild games in recent memory on Friday night, with the Rockies topping their National League counterparts 17-16 at Coors Field.
The Pirates scored nine runs in the top of the first inning to take a 9-0 lead, ultimately building leads of 12-4 and 15-6 before things unraveled entirely. The Rockies scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 15-10 and then scored two in the eighth to make it 15-12. Pittsburgh put up a 16th run in the top of the ninth, only to surrender five runs in the bottom half of the frame and lose on a walk-off home run by Brenton Doyle.
It was a devastating loss for Pittsburgh, who is now 47-63 on the season. The Rockies improved to 29-80.
Despite the loss, the Pirates made some offensive history, pounding out 10 hits in the top of the first inning. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This was the Pirates’ first 10-hit inning since Aug. 6, 1959, in the 9th against the Cardinals
h/t @EliasSports
How the first inning played out
Spencer Horwitz led off the game with a single, followed by a single from Andrew McCutchen. Bryan Reynolds then singled home a run making it 1-0.
Nick Gonzalez followed with a single to load the bases before Oneil Cruz hit a grand slam to center field. That made it 5-0 before the Pirates started up again. Tommy Pham singled and Joey Bart walked before Jared Triolo bounced into a double play. Isiah Kiner-Falefa brought home a run with another single to make it 6-0 and then Horwitz walked.
McCutchen blasted a three-run home run to make it 9-0 and the Pirates then got two more hits before the inning was finally over.
The two teams will play again on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. ET.
