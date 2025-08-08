Fastball

Livvy Dunne Had a Simple Message After Latest Paul Skenes Masterclass

The Pittsburgh Pirates shut out the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday as Skenes threw six scoreless innings.

Brady Farkas

Former gymnast Livvy Dunne on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025
Former gymnast Livvy Dunne on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025 / Maggie Huber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Paul Skenes earned his seventh win of the season on Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Pirates shut out the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 at PNC Park.

The burly right-hander went six innings, giving up seven hits and no walks, while striking out eight. Though his win total is hampered by the Pirates struggles, he's got a 1.94 ERA and figures to be in the Cy Young conversation at the end of the year yet again.

Over two seasons in the big leagues, Skenes is now 18-11 with a 1.95 ERA.

After the start, his superstar girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, took to social media, commenting on an @CodifyBaseball post about his accomplishments saying that he is also handsome.

A simple, but wholesome reaction, indeed.

Skenes and Dunne have been together since both were student-athletes at LSU. Skenes helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series title and was then the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft that year. Dunne just completed her time at LSU, where she was a member of the gymnastics team. LSU won a national title in the 2023-2024 campaign.

One of the most recognizable pop culture figures around right now, Dunne has amassed a large following on social media and has appeared in national commercials for brands like Vuori. She's also appeared in television coverage at the ESPYs and the Kentucky Derby.

National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne walk on the red ca
National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne walk on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park on July 15. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Pirates will be back in action on Friday night against the Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mitch Keller will take to the mound against rookie Chase Burns.

Brady Farkas
Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

