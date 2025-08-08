Livvy Dunne Had a Simple Message After Latest Paul Skenes Masterclass
Paul Skenes earned his seventh win of the season on Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Pirates shut out the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 at PNC Park.
The burly right-hander went six innings, giving up seven hits and no walks, while striking out eight. Though his win total is hampered by the Pirates struggles, he's got a 1.94 ERA and figures to be in the Cy Young conversation at the end of the year yet again.
Over two seasons in the big leagues, Skenes is now 18-11 with a 1.95 ERA.
After the start, his superstar girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, took to social media, commenting on an @CodifyBaseball post about his accomplishments saying that he is also handsome.
A simple, but wholesome reaction, indeed.
Skenes and Dunne have been together since both were student-athletes at LSU. Skenes helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series title and was then the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft that year. Dunne just completed her time at LSU, where she was a member of the gymnastics team. LSU won a national title in the 2023-2024 campaign.
One of the most recognizable pop culture figures around right now, Dunne has amassed a large following on social media and has appeared in national commercials for brands like Vuori. She's also appeared in television coverage at the ESPYs and the Kentucky Derby.
The Pirates will be back in action on Friday night against the Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mitch Keller will take to the mound against rookie Chase Burns.
Related MLB Stories
BEDNAR REWRITES RECORD BOOKS: David Bednar earned a save on Wednesday against the Rangers, making New York Yankees history in the process. CLICK HERE:
MAJOR CLARIFICATION: Bob Nightengale of USA Today had one report out on Sunday morning regarding Twins-Astros trade talks, and by Sunday night, there was a major edit. CLICK HERE:
DIALING IT BACK: Justin Verlander.... hitting 98 mph for the first time since 2022? Yup, that happened. CLICK HERE: