Longtime Houston Astros Leader Alex Bregman Willing to Move Off Position in 2025
According to a recent report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, longtime Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is willing to move away from third base in 2025.
Bregman has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros, has received interest from several teams asking whether he’d be willing to move to second base, which he’s amenable to doing, Boras said.
First and foremost, this will open up new teams in the Bregman sweepstakes this offseason. If there is more interest as a result of that, Bregman could find himself with a bigger payday.
For what it's worth, MLBTradeRumors just predicted that Bregman would get a seven-year, $182 million deal.
Part of his willingness to move positions could come from the fact that Bregman just had bone chips removed from his throwing elbow. Playing second base would reduce the stress on his throwing arm and could help prolong his health.
The 30-year-old Bregman was an integral part of both the 2017 and 2022 Astros championship teams and has been one of the better players in baseball over his nine years. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this year while playing in 145 games.
He is also a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger winner. The Astros have said they want to bring him back and feel confident in being able to do so. He's also been lukewarmly attached to both the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays this offseason.
