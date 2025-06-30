Former College National Champion Re-Signs With Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer is re-signing with the Grizzlies on a two-year, $4.5 million fully guaranteed contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday.
A national champion and first-team All-Big East at UConn, Spencer was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons and was traded to the Grizzlies shortly after. Spencer signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies and split time between Memphis and the G League during his rookie season.
Spencer appeared in 25 games as a rookie and made one start. He averaged 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, but scored a career-high 23 points in his final appearance of the season.
During his rookie season, Spencer did notably exchange some words with Kevin Durant in a game against the Phoenix Suns, and former teammate Desmond Bane came in to intervene.
Re-signing Spencer is one of multiple moves the Grizzlies have made to kick off free agency, their biggest so far involving re-signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a five-year, $240 million contract. Additionally, they bought out veteran Cole Anthony so he could become a free agent, and are re-signing Santi Aldama to a three-year deal.