Former College National Champion Re-Signs With Grizzlies

The Grizzlies continue making moves.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) shoots for three as Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) shoots for three as Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer is re-signing with the Grizzlies on a two-year, $4.5 million fully guaranteed contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday.

A national champion and first-team All-Big East at UConn, Spencer was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons and was traded to the Grizzlies shortly after. Spencer signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies and split time between Memphis and the G League during his rookie season.

Spencer appeared in 25 games as a rookie and made one start. He averaged 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, but scored a career-high 23 points in his final appearance of the season.

During his rookie season, Spencer did notably exchange some words with Kevin Durant in a game against the Phoenix Suns, and former teammate Desmond Bane came in to intervene.

Re-signing Spencer is one of multiple moves the Grizzlies have made to kick off free agency, their biggest so far involving re-signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a five-year, $240 million contract. Additionally, they bought out veteran Cole Anthony so he could become a free agent, and are re-signing Santi Aldama to a three-year deal.

