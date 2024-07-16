Mike Trout Goes Viral For "Twisters" Commercial, Leaving Fans in Awe
On Monday night during the Home Run Derby, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout made an appearance in a commercial for the movie "Twisters."
Trout is known as a bona-fide weather lover and has linked up with multiple outlets to talk about weather over his career, so there certainly was a tie-in between him and the movie, which hits theatres on July 19.
Upon seeing Trout, some people were sad, and others were left in awe.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald, who covers the Boston Red Sox:
It makes me very sad that the only way we’re seeing Mike Trout during All-Star week is in a commercial for the movie ‘Twisters’
And then there were these reactions as well:
Trout is currently on the injured list with a knee problem but is working his way back, which is why he was not in consideration for the game this year. He's only played in 29 games for the Angels, who are mired in fourth place in the American League West.
Before getting hurt, he was putting up a productive season, hitting 10 homers in the season's first month. He is hitting .220 with a .325 on-base percentage.
Unfortunately, injuries are the new reality for Trout. The 32-year-old has many years left to play if he wants to, but he's missed significant time for each of the last four years. He played in only 36 games in 2021, 119 in 2022, 82 in 2023 and 29 thus far this year.
A lifetime .299 hitter, Trout is one of the best players we've ever seen. He's an 11-time All-Star, a 3-time MVP and a nine-time Silver Slugger.
