Blue Jays Defeat Angels on Wild Walk-Off Bunt in Extra Innings
The Toronto Blue Jays pulled off a wild 4-3 extra-innings win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to earn their sixth straight victory.
The Blue Jays took a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning, but the Angels tied up the game the next inning on a three-run homer from Jo Adell. With the game tied through the ninth, the two teams went into extra innings.
The Angels were held scoreless through the top of the 10th inning. To start the bottom half of the inning, Los Angeles pitcher Sam Bachman walked Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes. Disaster then struck for the Angels. With automatic runner Myles Straw at second and Lukes at first, Ernie Clement hit a sacrifice bunt. Bachman quickly recovered the bunt, but committed an error as he soared a throw over first base, allowing Straw to run home and earn the walk-off win.
The Blue Jays quickly raced onto the field to celebrate the win, which puts them two games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East. The Blue Jays recent win streak has them atop the AL East with a 50-38 record, and feeling optimistic about their chances to win the division for the first time in a decade.
Meanwhile, the crushing loss puts the Angels one game below .500 once again. The Angels are trying to remain in contention in the American League playoff race, but these kinds of losses will keep them on the outside looking in for now.