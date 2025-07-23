Mike Trout is Now on the Doorstep of Major Personal Milestone
The Los Angeles Angels lost against the New York Mets 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon, falling at Citi Field. With the loss, the Halos are now 49-53 and they continue to drop back further in the American League wild card race.
The Mets improved to 59-44 with the win. After getting to the National League Championship Series a year ago, they have World Series aspirations this year.
Angels star Mike Trout went 1-for-5 in the loss, with that one hit being a home run, his 18th of the season. The RBI was his 45th, bringing him painfully close to an incredible personal milestone. He now has 999 RBIs, bringing him within one of 1,000. The home run was also his 396th, which puts him four away from 400.
One of the best players in baseball history, Trout is a three-time MVP, an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's hitting .237 for the season.
The Angels will now head back to the West Coast via a long flight, and they will start a new series with the division-rival Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Seattle entered play on Wednesday at 54-47 and in possession of the second wild card spot in the AL. The Angels are 2-3 against the Mariners this season.
First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET as left-hander Yusei Kikuchi takes the ball for the Halos against rookie Logan Evans.
Kikuchi, a former Mariner, was named an All-Star this season. He's 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA.
