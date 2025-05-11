Los Angeles Dodgers Expected to Make Serious Run at Chicago Cubs Star This Winter
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to make a run at Kyle Tucker in the upcoming offseason. Tucker, who is currently playing with the Chicago Cubs, will be a free agent and should command in the neighborhood of $500 million or more.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to jump into the free-agent fray for Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker this winter. They may not be the high bidder, but they’ll surely keep everyone honest just as they did when they were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
The 28-year-old is an eight-year veteran of the Houston Astros and Cubs, who was traded from Houston to Chicago this past winter. All he's done since arriving in Chicago is hit .276 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs through 40 games. The Cubs are at the forefront of the National League Central right now.
Lifetime, Tucker is a .275 hitter with 135 home runs. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022 and led the American League in RBIs (112) in 2023. He's already a three-time All-Star.
As for the Dodgers, they seem to have limitless money, but that doesn't mean they'll use it on Tucker. They already have massive commitments to Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tommy Edman and Tanner Scott.
Also, if the Dodgers were to win the World Series again, how would that change things for them? Would they reign in the spending or go all in to keep the momentum going?
Only time will tell, but Tucker figures to be the biggest name on the market this looming winter.
Related MLB Stories
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE:
HOF TRACK?: Francisco Lindor hit a major milestone this week, pairing him with other Hall of Fame shortstops in history. Is he going to end up in Cooperstown? CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE: