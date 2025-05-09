Francisco Lindor Puts Himself in Historic and Hall of Fame Company
The New York Mets will open a weekend series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday night at Citi Field.
It will be a matchup of division leaders as the Cubs enter play at 22-16 and in first place in the National League Central. The Mets are 24-14 and in first place in the National League East.
And Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor will enter the contest on the heels of a recent historic accomplishment, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Francisco Lindor is the first shortstop to cross the 50-WAR threshold since Derek Jeter.
Each of the last 6 SS to cross the 50-WAR threshold made it into the Hall of Fame (Jeter, Larkin, Ripken Jr., Ozzie, Trammell, Yount). The last one to fall short was/is Bert Campaneris.
Given how important analytics are to the modern game, Lindor's accomplishment will certainly strengthen his eventual case for Cooperstown.
An 11-year veteran of the Cleveland Guardians and Mets, Lindor is a lifetime .274 hitter with 255 homers and 189 stolen bases. A four-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, he's also a two-time Gold Glove winner and a Platinum Glove winner. He helped lead the Guardians to a 2016 World Series appearance and helped New York to the National League Championship Series in 2024.
Still just 31 years old, Lindor has several more years to add to his resume.
The Cubs and Mets will play at 7:10 p.m. ET as Jameson Taillon (CHC) pitches against Clay Holmes (NYM).
Holmes is 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA.
