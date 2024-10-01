Major League Baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame React to Passing of Pete Rose on "X"
Controversial baseball legend Pete Rose died on Monday at the age of 83. The hit king is one of the best players to ever play the game, doing it at an extremely high level for 24 years with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos.
He is baseball's all-time hits leader at 4,256 hits. He also leads baseball in games played, plate appearances and at-bats.
Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for the way in which he played the game, Rose was a lifetime .303 hitter who carried a .375 on-base percentage. All in all, he was a 17-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glover, an MVP, a World Series MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a three-time World Series champion and a three-time batting champion. He also won a Silver Slugger Award.
Though he contributed a lot to the game on the field, he also contributed to a black eye for the sport off it when he was banned for life for betting on the game while he was a manager. As a result, he's never been allowed into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
That said, the Hall of Fame did post on "X" following his passing:
The Hall of Fame remembers Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits and games played leader, who passed away on Monday.
"Charlie Hustle" won three batting titles, earned 17 All-Star Game selections and won three World Series championships. (photo by Doug McWilliams)
Some people may find the Hall of Fame posting about Rose as hypocritical, but it's not the Hall of Fame that has kept Rose out - it's the sport's lifetime ban that has.
So in that regard, it's more hypocritical that baseball itself also posted about his passing.
Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace.
