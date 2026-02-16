Manny Machado, Bryce Harper Backing Dodgers in MLB Salary Cap Wars

Major League Baseball's impending collective bargaining agreement negotiations are already turning into a bloodbath.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' continued exorbitant spending over the last few offseasons has created newfound enthusiasm for the idea of a salary cap, especially among owners of less profitable teams. Meanwhile, you won't find a group less hospitable to the idea of a cap than the players' association.

Sunday served to illustrate just how much divide there is in the sport right now, as two of the most prominent players in MLB, both of whom play for National League rivals, voiced their opinions in strong favor of what the Dodgers are doing.

Machado, Harper "love" what the Dodgers are doing

Manny Machado, speaking to a group of San Diego-based reporters on Sunday, could have hardly been more staunchly in favor of the Dodgers' spending. Los Angeles' projected tax payroll was over $140 million higher than San Diego's heading into this week.

“I f—ing love it,” Machado said, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. “I love it. I mean, honestly, I think every team should be doing it. (The Dodgers) have figured out a way to do it.

“It’s f—ing great for the game. Every team has the ability to do it, so I hope all 30 teams could learn from that.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper spoke up as well about not only how much he supports the Dodgers' spending, but how they conduct themselves as an organization. It was Harper who generated headlines last summer by reportedly yelling at commissioner Rob Manfred over the concept of a salary cap.

“I love what the Dodgers do, obviously,” Harper said, per Woo. “They pay the money, they spend the money. I mean, they’re a great team. They understand how to run it. They run their team like a business, and they run it the right way. They understand where they need to put their money into.”

The Dodgers have taken both Machado and Harper out of the playoffs in the last two years. That both have such a strong common enemy signals that this proxy war is going to get extremely nasty over the course of the next 10 months, and then the negotiations can begin.

