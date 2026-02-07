Dodgers Reunite With Former Catcher; Here Are Remaining Backstop Options

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made an interesting roster move ahead of their quest to win a third-straight World Series.

The Dodgers have claimed catcher Ben Rortvedt off waivers, the team announced on Friday. In a corresponding move, Los Angeles designated relief pitcher Anthony Banda for assignment. The 32-year-old Banda had been with the Dodgers for the last two seasons, while Rortvedt appeared in 18 games for Los Angeles in 2025.

The move is an intriguing one considering the Dodgers already have three-time All-Star Will Smith and 2022 second-round pick Dalton Rushing as backstop options. Rortvedt did fill in for those two last year, though, when both catchers got hurt toward the end of the regular season. The 28-year-old Rortvedt could now enter spring training in a battle for the backup catcher position on the defending World Series champions.

Catching depth can always be beneficial, especially when injuries inevitably pop up throughout the season. Here are a few other backstop options teams could consider signing before opening day.

Five free-agent catchers who are worth a look ahead of spring training

Sep 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) celebrate the win against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In 2023, former Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim was an All-Star and won a Gold Glove, posting a .258 batting average with 18 home runs and 95 RBIs. His offensive numbers have dropped off a bit from those marks over the last two years, but the 30-year-old remains one of the younger free-agent backstops with major league experience. Heim could be an enticing option for any team still looking to add a catcher at this point in the offseason.

Some of the other catchers who are still free agents also have their own noteworthy accolades. Mitch Garver won a Silver Slugger Award in 2019, while Elias Díaz was an All-Star in 2023 with the Colorado Rockies. Gary Sánchez is a two-time All-Star and 2017 Silver Slugger Award winner, but any team considering the former New York Yankee would likely be doing so for his bat rather than his defensive capabilities behind the dish. And for a team looking to add a veteran catcher with championship experience, Christian Vázquez has two World Series rings.

With pitchers and catchers set to report to spring training very soon, any club still evaluating the remaining free-agent backstop options may need to act quickly.

