Mariners $66 Million Slugger Predicted To Bolt For Deal With Red Sox

The Seattle Mariners need to make a few moves in free agency or on the trade block this winter. They lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets earlier this offseason and Eugenio Suárez remains on the open market, as of Wednesday.

At this point, it seems like Suárez is going to leave Seattle. The Mariners haven't shown as much interest in the slugger as they did with Josh Naylor earlier this offseason. But if Suárez is going to leave in free agency, where could he sign?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently predicted the Mariners would lose Suárez to the Boston Red Sox in free agency this offseason.

Red Sox might target Eugenio Suárez after losing Alex Bregman

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) looks on during batting practice prior to game four of the ALCS round against the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"However, it didn't appear likely in November that the Red Sox would have gone 0-for-3 on Bregman, Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber," Kelly wrote. "But they have, and the need for a middle-of-the-order slugger is still there. Suárez could slot in at third base for Alex Cora's squad, and if you add him to a lineup that includes Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Willson Contreras, Trevor Story and Jarren Duran, the Red Sox will look like a serious World Series contender.

"For Suárez—who now has had two stints at the hitting hellscape that is T-Mobile Park—getting to play 81 games a year at Fenway Park would feel like he's died and gone to heaven. For what it's worth, Suárez has four homers and 14 RBI in 10 career games at Fenway Park."

The Red Sox were closely linked to Alex Bregman for months before he agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs. After losing Bregman, the Red Sox have been pushed back against the wall.

Boston can't afford to go into next season without an additional infielder. It could look to sign a plyer like Bo Bichette or Suárez. But the front office could also look to make a trade.

Either way, Suárez would fit perfectly, especially if the Red Sox want to keep their payroll down. The Mariners slugger will likely sign for much cheaper than Bichette.

More MLB: Yankees, Marlins Complete Trade Sending 4 Players To Miami