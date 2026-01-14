Yankees, Marlins Complete Trade Sending 4 Players To Miami

The New York Yankees have been under heavy scrutiny this offseason for their lack of impactful moves. They haven't gone out and signed any of the best free agents, while they've seemingly whiffed on any trade they were discussing.

Until Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, including one from MLB's Mark Feinsand, the Yankees have agreed to a trade with the Miami Marlins to acquire left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers in exchange for prospects Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones, Dylan Jasso, and Juan Matheus.

For the Yankees, this is a huge move in the right direction and they were able to make it happen without losing any of their top 10 prospects. Adding Weathers to their bullpen adds another dimension to the end of games in the Bronx. Having a high leverage southpaw will be crucial for the Yankees.

But the Marlins should be even happier.

Marlins fans should be very happy with their return in the Ryan Weathers trade

Miami was reportedly targeting Lewis in a trade involving Edward Cabrera, but it never came to fruition. Now, the Marlins are able to land Lewis for Weathers. Lewis is a big outfield prospect with elite power and speed. He has very high upside if he can put all the pieces together.

Jones is another talented outfield prospect. He's not as high upside as Lewis, but he was able to find his stride down the stretch last season. The lefty will likely begin the season in Double-A, but he could make his way up to Triple-A before the year's end.

Jasso is a solid infield prospect with decent tools across the board. He's not spectacular at anything specific, but his ability to get on base while playing solid defense makes him an intriguing prospect. Matheus is a developed infield prospect with a knack for getting on base. He has an on-base percentage near .400 for his professional career.

The Marlins are clearly building for the future. While it's tough to watch big league talent leave town, the Marlins faithful should be happy with the return in the Weathers deal.

