Mariners Again Linked To Diamondbacks 3-Time All-Star In Trade Rumors

The Seattle Mariners have been on the rise lately. They made it to the ALCS for the first time since 2001 and came to within one win of the World Series.

They re-signed Josh Naylor this offseason, but also watched Jorge Polanco depart for the New York Mets in free agency. They’re going to need a little bit more offense if they want to make a deeper run in the postseason.

Fortunately, they have been active looking for ways to boost their lineup via trade. MLB.com reports that they are one of the teams that have shown interest in Ketel Marte, who the Arizona Diamondbacks are shopping.

Mariners Maintaining Interest In Ketel Marte

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

“Undoubtedly the best player in this group, Marte has drawn reported trade interest, per myriad reports, from the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Mariners, Phillies, Tigers, Reds, Pirates, Giants and Rays.”

Marte is the top player on the trade market right now. The Mariners have also been one of the frontrunners for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan, but Marte would be the biggest difference maker.

He hit .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs, 72 RBI, a 4.4 WAR and an .893 OPS. He also had a 145 OPS+. The 32-year-old is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and former NLCS MVP.

Marte has five years of club control remaining and brings power from both sides of the plate. He began his career with the Mariners back in 2015, so a reunion might make sense for both sides. The Mariners need power in their lineup after losing Polanco.

Keeping Naylor was a good first step for Seattle, but they need more, and the time has come for general manager Jerry Dipoto to be bold in his pursuit to improve the team.

The Mariners have the pitching depth that Arizona would want in trades, so they line up well as potential trade partners. Seattle has high goals for 2026, and adding Marte would put them right in the thick of the conversation for World Series contention.

It will be interesting to see what Seattle decides to do, but Marte would be a huge difference maker for a team that is looking to take the next step after showing a lot of promise in 2025.

