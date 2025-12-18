AL East Team Targeted Mariners Postseason Hero Before Departure

The Seattle Mariners recently lost Jorge Polanco in free agency to the New York Mets. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $40 million contract to replace Pete Alonso at first base.

The veteran second baseman was a standout during Seattle’s postseason run, even picking up the game-winning hit in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. But his time in Seattle is now at an end.

However, the Mets weren’t the only other team threatening the Mariners pursuit of him. In fact, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, a team in the American League East was showing a lot of interest.

Mariners Faced Competition For Polanco From AL East Team

“The Tampa Bay Rays pursued Jorge Polanco but ultimately were outbid by the New York Mets, who agreed with the free-agent infielder on a two-year, $40 million contract,” Rosenthal wrote.

“The Rays envisioned Polanco joining a rotation at first base, second, third and DH.”

Polanco hit .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs and an .821 OPS during the regular season. He was a key factor in the Mariners making it all the way to Game 7 of the ALCS.

But the Rays would have been an interesting fit for the veteran slugger. They need power in their lineup if they want to contend in 2026, and Polanco would have given them that.

In the end, they were just outbid by the Mets, much like the Mariners. Now, both teams are going to have to pivot as they look for ways to boost their offenses.

The Mariners have been after the St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, so they could replace Polanco in a trade.

The Rays could have been in a much better place offensively if they had been able to land Polanco. He was one of the top free agents after the Winter Meetings.

Seattle tried to bring him back, but it ultimately didn’t work. But the Rays’ interest shows that he was viewed as a very valuable free agent by a lot of teams. It will be interesting to see where both clubs go from here.

The markets for Marte and Donovan will likely heat up soon, so the Mariners have options they can pursue.

