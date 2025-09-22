Mariners Already Have Next Breakout Star Under Their Noses
The Seattle Mariners are one of the best teams in baseball, especially after their recent surge up the standings, that's found them sitting at the top of the American League West with a week to go in the season.
Seattle has been led by a few dominant pitchers and a loaded lineup. Cal Raleigh, the team's slugger, has been one of the best players in the game. He has a chance to steal the AL MVP from New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Raleigh's dominance, paired with veteran catcher Mitch Garver, has blocked top prospect Harry Ford from receiving regular playing time. Instead, Ford has been used as a late-inning pinch hitter.
Andy Johnson of Sodo Mojo recently suggested that Ford could be a breakout player in 2026. Raleigh might need less of a workload, and Garver is set to leave the team after the year.
Harry Ford might be the next Mariners star
"The Seattle Mariners have had plenty of young players step it up and provide valuable innings to the team in 2025. While these guys are currently buried on the roster, they will play a much bigger role in 2026," Johnson wrote. "There's no way the Mariners will bring back Mitch Garver, who has severely underperformed since signing with Seattle prior to last season.
"Ford will need to step up as the team's backup catcher in 2026, and might be needed for more than that. Cal Raleigh has been a workhorse in 2025, and might need more rest in 2026 to prevent an injury, The Mariners will need Ford to contribute for that to be feasible."
Ford is likely going to find a way into the lineup nearly every day in 2026. He has all the makings of a star, if he gets consistent playing time. The young prospect should take Garver's role as the backup catcher while also working as a designated hitter on occasion. There's also a chance Ford begins learning to play first base or outfield in the coming months.
If Ford can work his way into consistent playing time, there's a chance he breaks out as a star in 2026. He's a solid bat and could work on his defensive versatility to become a staple in the Seattle lineup.
