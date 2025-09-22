These 2 Players Are Key To A Mariners' World Series Victory
The Seattle Mariners recently stormed back and took a commanding lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle holds a three-game lead with six games remaining. Though they're not mathematically the winners of the division, it's close to locked up.
Heading into the postseason, the Mariners are going to need to play their best baseball yet if they want to end the season on top of the league.
Stephen J. Nesbitt and Chad Jennings of The Athletic recently spoke to the Mariners' pitching staff as a key piece of the World Series puzzle this October.
"The Mariners, our top-ranked American League staff, are known for their excellent rotation, but that rotation actually wasn’t so special this season. All-Star Woo had an excellent year (2.94 ERA) but suffered a mild pectoral injury late last week," Nesbitt and Jennings wrote. "For now, he’s listed as day-to-day. Gilbert and Castillo, meanwhile, were more good than great. Kirby has had a down season, and Bryce Miller has a 5.58 ERA. The rotation has been more depth than dominance this season. That said, this staff’s ceiling is still incredibly high. According to Sarris, the Mariners 'could be a top-three playoff rotation when they’re right.'
Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo have weight of World Series on their shoulders
"In the bullpen, Muñoz remains one of the game’s best closers, while Speier, Brash and Bazardo have been better than you realize unless you’ve been locked in on the Mariners all season. Lefty Caleb Ferguson, a proven playoff performer, could turn out to be an underrated trade deadline acquisition. This bullpen had the most shutdown innings in the majors and the fourth-highest Win Probability Added."
The season is seemingly going to come down to the performances of ace pitchers Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo. Woo has been the team's ace all season, and Gilbert has the potential to be even better.
If these two pitchers can dominate every postseason series, the Mariners will be a very tough out in October. Gilbert has been a bit inconsistent this season, so it's hard to rely on his dominance, but when he's at his best, the Mariners are very hard to beat.
It seems like Seattle's postseason hopes ride on the shoulders of the pitching staff, led by Gilbert and Woo.
More MLB: Dan Wilson, Cal Raleigh Send AL West Message As Mariners' Lead Grows