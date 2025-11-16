Mariners Announce Where Top Prospect Stands Behind Cal Raleigh

The Seattle Mariners are mostly thrilled have a Most Valuable Player snub behind the plate, but Cal Raleigh's presence does present one challenge.

What do the Mariners do with top catching prospect Harry Ford? The 22-year-old is rated as MLB Pipeline's No. 42 prospect in all of baseball, but with Raleigh about to turn 29, it's going to be a long time before the starting job is available in Seattle.

Ignoring the possibility of a trade, which is always going to be an option for Seattle, there's the question of whether Ford, who got eight major league plate appearances at the end of the season, is ready to take a spot on the big-league roster to start next season -- and whether it's wise to promote him in a backup capacity.

Mariners informally name Ford as Raleigh's backup

During the Major League Baseball general managers' meetings earlier this week, Mariners GM Justin Hollander made it fairly clear that Ford is positioned to be Raleigh's backup to start the year.

“As of today, Harry would definitely be the backup,” Hollander said, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. “I think that Harry’s in a great spot. He has checked all the boxes along the way that you would want from a high school catcher coming through the draft. He’s performed at every level.”

It's important for a prospect of Ford's caliber to get consistent playing time, and it might be difficult for Seattle to get him that in the wake of backup Mitch Garver's expected departure in free agency. But he was able to stay ready during the postseason and got a hit in his lone at-bat, a single in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Hollander thinks whatever role Ford is asked to play, he'll be ready to go.

“He has all the intangibles you want,” Hollander said, per Divish. “I think he learned a ton in the big leagues.

"I’m thrilled we were able to give him that opportunity to go be the third catcher and get in a few games, to prepare with Cal and Garv every series, and be engaged on the bench during every game. I think it really valuable for him. He’s earned the right to have a shot to open in the big leagues. And that would be my expectation, if we open today, that he would be that guy.”

