Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends $116 Million Superstar To Mariners

The Seattle Mariners lost Jorge Polanco in free agency earlier this winter, so they're going to need to make a move in the coming weeks to keep their roster near the top of the American League.

Re-signing slugger Eugenio Suárez could make sense for the Mariners. But they might be looking to land a star second baseman to take Polanco's spot on the infield dirt.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Mariners could swing a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Ketel Marte to keep pace with the Houston Astros after they landed Tatsuya Imai.

Ketel Marte would fit perfectly with the Mariners

"Cal Raleigh is an MVP candidate. Julío Rodríguez is maybe the best 'second' star in the AL. This Mariners team was a razor-thin Game 7 loss in the ALCS away from the World Series," Kline wrote. "Now imagine if Polanco’s exit just opens the door for Marte, who finished 2025 with a monster .893 OPS and 4.6 fWAR. Marte is a proper 4.5-tool superstar — a disciplined hitter with pop, a good defender at second base and solid enough as a runner, even if he’s not stealing a ton of bases.

"Opening games with Rodríguez, Raleigh and Marte at the top of your lineup feels almost unfair, especially if Raleigh can recapture even 75 percent of his MVP runner-up magic from last season. Pair that with Seattle’s pitching, and suddenly the Mariners profile as favorites to win the American League. Or the primary threat to Toronto’s crown, at the very least."

Trading for Marte would be the perfect move for the Mariners and they have the prospect capital to get a deal done.

Marte would slot in at second base while also helping set the table for MVP candidate Cal Raleigh. Raleigh is one of the best players in the league right now. Marte is potentially the best second baseman in the league. Pairing these two together would be a nightmare scenario fo opposing teams.

The Mariners could pair a few of their top prospects together in a trade package to land the star. If the Mariners pair one or two young pitchers alongside a very talented hitter, they could likely get a deal done.

