Mariners' Blockbuster Trade Likelihood May Be Increasing, Per Insider
Thus far, the Seattle Mariners have held the line.
With a glut of starting pitching talent and a general lack of offense over the last few seasons, the Mariners have refused to trade a starter to address the more pressing need. That approach paid off this season, as Seattle was able to find offense from unexpected sources and supplement it with trades for Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez at the July deadline.
Naylor and Suárez are free agents, though, as is Jorge Polanco. That's a lot of offense for the Mariners to replace, and they might not be able to accomplish that feat solely through free agency.
Will Mariners trade a starter this winter?
That's why on Thursday, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi hinted that this offseason could be the perfect time for the Mariners to finally trade one of their fantastic starters. Their projected rotation currently contains three All-Stars (Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo) and two more very talented righties (George Kirby, Bryce Miller).
“What I think with the Mariners is (that) they will likely be in a situation where they could trade one of their starters. This might be the time,” Morosi said on Seattle Sports' "Wyman and Bob" show. “It’s not your first choice, but trading one to get the bat you need might be an appropriate step.”
“If you get much past the winter meetings, it can be hard to get full value because other teams are starting to fill their needs. If I’m Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander at the GM meetings in a couple weeks, I am mentioning the names. I’m not shopping the players, … but I am pricing it out. ‘What do we do, and who has some bats they can give me, and who is really desperate for the pitching that I’ve got?'”
There are two ways the Mariners can approach a potential trade. They can move a young pitcher with lots of team control like Miller (not a free agent until 2030) and try to obtain a bat of similar value and contract status. Or they can trade Castillo, the team's highest-paid player at $24 million per year, for a lesser return and use their savings on bats in free agency.
Either way, the Mariners run into lots of risk, but it's risk they may well have to expose themselves to in order to break through with a championship.
