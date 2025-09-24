Mariners' Cal Raleigh Has 4-Word Warning For AL Rivals After Clinching Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners know there's still work to be done, but Tuesday night's playoff clincher was awfully sweet.
With a dramatic 4-3 come-from-behind win against the lowly Colorado Rockies, the Mariners clinched their second playoff appearance since 2001. The magic number to clinch the American League West and is down to one, and it's two to clinch a first-round bye.
So on a night when they popped champagne and celebrated the hard work they'd put in over the course of 157 games, the Mariners' superstar catcher had larger goals at the front of his mind.
Cal Raleigh's thoughts on clinching postseason berth
Cal Raleigh, who has shattered the records for home runs by a Mariner, a catcher, and a switch-hitter this season with 58, effectively told his team's prospective playoff opponents to watch their backs.
“We're not done yet,” Raleigh said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “Obviously, we'll enjoy this moment, celebrate. Like I said, we've got bigger things on the horizon.”
Locking up home-field advantage for the Division Series is crucial, as Seattle has gone 24-6 at T-Mobile Park since the All-Star break. The Mariners could accomplish that as soon as Thursday, if they win both of their next two games, or if they win one and the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers split their next two.
Raleigh has been the best hitter in Seattle's lineup all season, but the supporting cast around him has stepped up to meet the moment, particularly in the club's recent 15-1 surge to seize control of its playoff destiny.
And it was trade deadline arrival Josh Naylor's bases-clearing double in the bottom of the eighth inning that sealed the win on Tuesday night, a sign that for once, the Mariners pushed all the right buttons to improve their roster ahead of the stretch run.
Raleigh speaks for the entire Mariners clubhouse at all times, and it's obvious how much more the whole team believes there's more out there. Could 2025 finally be the year Seattle claims its first World Series title?
