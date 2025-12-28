Mariners-Cardinals Blockbuster Reportedly Possible, But Not Guaranteed

The Seattle Mariners just lost a second baseman with a big bat, so it makes a ton of sense why they would want to trade for one.

In the absence of Jorge Polanco, who signed with the New York Mets earlier this month, the Mariners currently have unproven players duking it out for the starting jobs at second base and third base. The external options available, especially on the trade market, favor the Mariners using capital to address second.

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan has been a confirmed target of the Mariners for much of the offseason, but there hasn't been much movement on that front lately, as the Cardinals recently traded another All-Star, Willson Contreras, to the Boston Red Sox.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Mariners very much in the mix for Donovan: Update

On Sunday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times provided an update on Donovan's trade sweepstakes, and it seems that while the Mariners remain in the thick of the conversation, the very notion of a trade isn't quite guaranteed, and certainly not soon.

"(The Mariners have) engaged in lengthy discussions with the St. Louis Cardinals about acquiring infielder Brendan Donovan in a trade," Divish wrote. "But multiple teams are interested in Donovan, who can play second and third base and is a solid hitter from the left side with two years of club control. Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals’ new president of baseball operations, has been calculated in evaluating offers, knowing he has a valuable trade chip."

Divish also seemed somewhat convinced that whether it's Donovan or not, the Mariners will have at least one more big addition this winter.

"Jerry Dipoto, president of baseball operations, and general manager Justin Hollander are still highly motivated to make more moves to improve their roster," Divish wrote.

The other teams to watch in a Donovan trade, based on an analysis of confirmed reports throughout the winter? The San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Competition could very well be stiff, but hearing that the Mariners are motivated should give fans reason for cautious optimism that Donovan could come west.

More MLB: Mariners All-Star Lands On Expert's List Of Top 10 Free Agents