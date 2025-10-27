Mariners Could Shake Up Roster By Adding $182 Million Man
The Seattle Mariners have some work to do after falling just short in the American league Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. They still have a solid team entering the offseason, but they should look to make some moves.
They have several pending free agents, including Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez. In all likelihood, they won't be able to bring back all of them. But they may not need to.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed several fits for third baseman Alex Bregman, who opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. Among the fits listed were the Mariners.
Mariners Would Be Unique Fit For Alex Bregman
"Bregman was a leader in the Boston clubhouse by example and words, mentoring many of the Red Sox young future stars. He will be sought-after in free agency as the industry views him as a winning player who can contribute on both sides of the ball and perform on the biggest stage in the biggest moments. He’ll likely seek a long-term contract instead of settling for a shorter-term deal like he did last year," Bowden wrote.
Bregman hit .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 3.5 Wins Above Replacement and an .821 OPS. Unfortunately, he'll likely be more expensive that even Suarez, so signing him might be a longshot for the Mariners.
However, he would be a good fit. They need power in their lineup, and a veteran leader in their clubhouse, which is still relatively young. Bregman could provide both for a team on the rise that is looking for yet another deep October run.
He is familiar with the AL West thanks to his days with the Houston Astros, so Seattle wouldn't be foreign environment to him. The Mariners just may not be willing to give him a long-term contract, which he is actively seeking.
Seattle will also have a lot of competition to sign Bregman, including the Red Sox and other big-market teams that like to spend big in free agency.
But his potential positive impact in Seattle is undeniable, and if he joins the team, Seattle will have a great chance to make another deep run in the postseason in 2026.
It will certainly be interesting to see what Bregman's market looks like and if the Mariners will ultimately be in the mix for the three-time All-Star.
