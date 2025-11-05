Mariners Could Turn To Former MVP If Josh Naylor Signs Elsewhere, Per Insider
After falling just short of their first-ever World Series appearance, the Seattle Mariners and their fans have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic. But there’s also uncertainty. Several key players are set to hit free agency, and how the front office navigates the coming months could determine whether Seattle finally takes that next step in 2026.
At the top of the Mariners’ offseason priority list is re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor. The 27-year-old slugger became a major force in the middle of the lineup, helping fuel Seattle’s deep playoff run. However, there is a real possibility that Naylor could sign elsewhere if another team outbids the Mariners.
If that happens, Seattle will have to move quickly to fill the hole at first base. Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed one big name who could make sense as a replacement: Cody Bellinger.
Cody Bellinger Could Fit Mariners' Needs
Bellinger, who spent 2025 with the New York Yankees, is coming off one of his best seasons in years. He slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBI, and an .813 OPS, producing 5.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). Those numbers reestablished him as one of the game’s most complete players — a power hitter with speed, defense, and versatility.
While primarily an outfielder, Bellinger has plenty of experience at first base, making him an ideal fit if the Mariners lose Naylor. His left-handed swing and ability to handle multiple positions would give Seattle lineup flexibility and much-needed pop in the middle of the order.
Bellinger could certainly be an intriguing option. His years of experience leadership, and consistent production would complement the Mariners’ young core of Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, and George Kirby.
The Mariners aren’t expected to significantly raise payroll this winter, but if they lose Naylor, a Bellinger signing could make sense as a bold counterpunch. At 30 years old, the two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and 2019 NL MVP brings a winning pedigree that could push Seattle over the top.
The franchise has never reached the World Series — something that still stings for Mariners fans. Adding a player like Bellinger could change that narrative. His bat, energy, and postseason experience might be exactly what Seattle needs to make history in 2026.
Whether or not Naylor re-signs, this offseason will define the next chapter of Mariners baseball. And if the team makes the right moves, next October could finally be the one where Seattle breaks through.
More MLB: Mariners Expected To Pursue Blockbuster Trade For Superstar Ace: Insider