Mariners Expected To Pursue Blockbuster Trade For Superstar Ace: Insider
This offseason is likely going to be dominated by a few big headlines. The free agency sweepstakes for players like Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman will make waves.
But the biggest potential headline is the Tarik Skubal trade sweepstakes.
Skubal is on an expiring contract with the Detroit Tigers and the team seems unlikely to land a contract extension before he hits free agency next winter. As a result, they could trade him if they feel like there's no chance they retain him after the season.
ESPN's Buster Olney was recently asked about the Skubal trade sweepstakes this offseason. Olney revealed that the Seattle Mariners are expected to be one of the teams who make a run at a blockbuster trade for Skubal.
Mariners expected to be among teams that go after Tarik Skubal
"Other teams believe the Tigers will seriously consider moving him if they can glean what they want in a trade -- and there is every reason to expect a significant bidding war for Skubal, who will be eligible for free agency after next season," Olney wrote. "The Mariners are expected to be among the teams that go after Skubal, to bring him back to the city where he attended college.
"The Mets, of course, have an acute need for an ace to lead their rotation -- a need borne out through their late-season collapse -- and they have the sort of major-league ready young talent that the Tigers will want, like Jonah Tong. The Red Sox are well-positioned to make a run at Skubal, if they want. The only sure thing in this situation, it seems, is that Skubal will not sign a long-term deal with Detroit before he reaches free agency, and that will frame the Tigers' decision-making."
The Mariners certainly have the assets and the drive to win that it would take to pull off a trade for Skubal. They could center a trade around Luis Castillo and top prospects to land Skubal.
But it's hard to imagine the Mariners making a real run at Skubal if they don't believe they could re-sign him in free agency. It would be quite a steep price to pay for a rental, but weirder things have happened in baseball.
