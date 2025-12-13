Mariners Lose All-Star Slugger To $40 Million Mets Deal

The Seattle Mariners did a good job taking care of one of their own this offseason already by retaining Josh Naylor on a five-year deal in free agency.

Reports have surfaced throughout the offseason pointing towards Seattle hoping for a reunion with Jorge Polanco as well. That will not be the case, though. On Saturday morning, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the New York Mets are in agreement with Polanco on a two-year deal worth $40 million.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Mariners won't have Jorge Polanco back

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) warms up before game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"Infielder Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract, sources tell ESPN. He is expected to play first base and DH," Passan wrote on X on Saturday.

Polanco was a big reason why Seattle's offense took a step forward in 2025. The former All-Star had a bounce-back season in his second campaign with the Mariners. In his first season in Seattle, Polanco slashed .213/.296/.355 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs in 118 games played.

In 2025, Polanco was significantly better. He played in 138 games for the Mariners and slashed .265/.326/.495 with 26 homers, 78 RBIs, six stolen bases, 30 doubles, and 64 runs scored.

With Polanco now reportedly off the market, the Mariners have a hole to fill in the infield. One player who has reportedly been a target for Seattle this offseason has been Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Seattle has shown "consistent interest" in the Cardinals' All-Star.

"With teams like the Royals, Giants, Mariners, and others showing consistent interest in Donovan — and at least two of the teams open to including starting pitching in the return — the Cardinals left the winter meetings progressing on possible deals," Goold wrote.

With Polanco now out of the picture, Donovan becomes the perfect target. He can play all over the infield and provide flexibility wherever Seattle needs. Now, it's a matter of being aggressive and finding someone to replace Polanco, whether that's Donovan or someone else.

More MLB: Mariners 'Closing In' On 30-Year-Old Catcher, New Cal Raleigh Backup