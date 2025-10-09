Fastball

Mariners' Dan Wilson Sends Tarik Skubal Message Ahead Of Elimination Game

Do the Mariners have a fourth trump card up their sleeves?

Jackson Roberts

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

Only a crazy person (or team) would want to face Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in an elimination game.

Skubal, who is likely to win his second Cy Young Award in less than a month, is undoubtedly the best pitcher still throwing in this year's playoffs. He's got 23 strikeouts in his first two starts of the postseason, spread across 14 2/3 innings. Now, the Seattle Mariners have the misfortune of facing him in a winner-take-all finale of the American League Division Series on Friday.

However, the Mariners beat him in Game 2 (technically, they beat the bullpen, but Jorge Polanco did hit two solo home runs against the ace). And they're confident they can do so again, because they've somehow managed it all year.

Mariners confident about facing Skubal

Jorge Polanco, Eugenio Suárez
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) celebrates his solo home run with third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle defeated Skubal twice in the regular season, handing him the loss both times. In fact, after he fell to 0-2 with his loss to the Mariners on Apr. 2, Skubal won 10 decisions in a row before the Mariners handed him another L on July 11.

So even heading into Game 5 knowing that the toughest pitcher out there could end their season, the Mariners appear to be feeling supremely confident.

“We’ve been able to get to Skubal throughout, and we have another chance to do that on Friday,” manager Dan Wilson said, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. “Offensively, we’ve done some really good things in this series and continue to do some of those things today. So we will certainly be ready on Friday.”

The Mariners have not made it to an American League Championship Series since 2001. They'll get the chance to advance that far at home, but the task of beating the Cy Young frontrunner four times in a row sure is a tough roadblock.

But it's taken a tremendous effort for the Mariners to advance to this point, and they seem to be ready for whatever lies ahead.

"It’s game five. Anything can happen," star catcher Cal Raleigh said, per Divish. "It’s a one-game series. Just go out there and give it your best go, that’s all you can do.”

More MLB: Eleven-Year MLB Veteran, Ex-Rays Starting Catcher Retires From MLB

Published |Modified
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.

Home/News