Mariners' Division Race Takes Shocking Turn As Rival Star Lands On IL
The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are deadlocked at the top of the American League West in what is shaping up to be the most competitive division race in baseball. Both teams sit at 84-69 with nine games remaining. The most exciting part is the fact that these two rivals match up against each other in a three-game set this weekend in Houston.
While the Mariners have the advantage in a few aspects of the game, the Astros recently brought in some reinforcements to help their push. Houston activated slugger Isaac Paredes from the injured list. Paredes had suffered a hamstring injury in July and wasn't expected to play again this season. But as these two teams were set to enter the most important series of the year, Paredes has made his triumphant return.
But with Paredes returning to the roster, the Astros had to make a corresponding move. This move ended up being quite a crushing one, as Houston placed superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez on the injured list with a leg injury.
Astros lose Yordan Alvarez in the heat of AL West race with Mariners
For most of the season, Alvarez was mediocre, which is shocking for a player of his caliber. But he had turned it on in the month of September. Through 51 at-bats on the month, Alvarez had 20 hits, four doubles, and two home runs, good for a slash line of .392/.446/.588. He had raised his season OPS from .709 on September 1 to .797 by September 15.
Losing a bat like his in the middle of a division race is crushing for the Astros, even if they are getting Paredes back from injury. But this is a huge boost in the Mariners' odds of taking the series this weekend and moving on to win the division.
While there are still nine games remaining in the season, it feels like the division race is going to come down to whichever team can take the series this weekend. The Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and the Astros are loaded with talent. It's going to be quite an exciting weekend in Houston.
More MLB: Mariners' Dan Wilson Has Blunt Response To Heated AL West Race