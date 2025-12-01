Mariners Projected To Sign Star Infielder To 5-Year, $80 Million Deal
In this story:
The Seattle Mariners are one of the top teams in the league and they've already re-signed Josh Naylor on a huge deal this offseason.
But they need to re-sign or replace infielders Eugenio Suárez and Jorge Polanco if they want to make the World Series next year. It seems like they could re-sign one of the two veterans, but it's unlikely they can land both. As a result, they're likely going to dive into the free agent market to find a new star.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein recently projected the Mariners would sign international free agent Kazuma Okamoto to a huge five-year, $80 million deal in free agency this winter.
Mariners could be the perfect landing spot for Kazuma Okamoto
"Okamoto has been consistent across his NPB career, hitting at least 30 home runs in each of his first six seasons, including a career-best 41 in 2023," Finkelstein wrote. "The Seattle Mariners could be a great fit for Okamoto, as they are a good team that has a vacancy over at third base. Having already signed Josh Naylor at first base, the Mariners still have holes at second and third, which could be filled by Okamoto and a reunion with Jorge Polanco.
"Okamoto’s numbers don’t quite stack up to Seiya Suzuki’s heading into free agency a few years back, but they are pretty close. Suzuki got a five-year, $85 million deal to sign with the Cubs. An offseason later, Masataka Yoshida got a five-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox. If a bidding war forms for Okamoto, there is every chance he could top Yoshida and make $95 million over five years. However, I think it is more likely that to get five years guaranteed, he has to settle for an AAV a bit less."
The Mariners could use another solid bat in the middle of their lineup and Okamoto would give them that.
The Japanese infielder is a solid hitter with a plus hit tool. He would fit perfectly in the lineup after Cal Raleigh and company.
The Mariners have a lot of pop, but adding another solid bat like Okamoto would be one of the best moves they could make in the coming months,
More MLB: Blockbuster Mock Trade Sends Superstar Infielder To Mariners For Haul
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.