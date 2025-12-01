Mariners Projected To Sign Star Infielder To 5-Year, $80 Million Deal

The Seattle Mariners are one of the top teams in the league and they've already re-signed Josh Naylor on a huge deal this offseason.

But they need to re-sign or replace infielders Eugenio Suárez and Jorge Polanco if they want to make the World Series next year. It seems like they could re-sign one of the two veterans, but it's unlikely they can land both. As a result, they're likely going to dive into the free agent market to find a new star.

Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein recently projected the Mariners would sign international free agent Kazuma Okamoto to a huge five-year, $80 million deal in free agency this winter.

Mariners could be the perfect landing spot for Kazuma Okamoto

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Okamoto has been consistent across his NPB career, hitting at least 30 home runs in each of his first six seasons, including a career-best 41 in 2023," Finkelstein wrote. "The Seattle Mariners could be a great fit for Okamoto, as they are a good team that has a vacancy over at third base. Having already signed Josh Naylor at first base, the Mariners still have holes at second and third, which could be filled by Okamoto and a reunion with Jorge Polanco.

"Okamoto’s numbers don’t quite stack up to Seiya Suzuki’s heading into free agency a few years back, but they are pretty close. Suzuki got a five-year, $85 million deal to sign with the Cubs. An offseason later, Masataka Yoshida got a five-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox. If a bidding war forms for Okamoto, there is every chance he could top Yoshida and make $95 million over five years. However, I think it is more likely that to get five years guaranteed, he has to settle for an AAV a bit less."

The Mariners could use another solid bat in the middle of their lineup and Okamoto would give them that.

The Japanese infielder is a solid hitter with a plus hit tool. He would fit perfectly in the lineup after Cal Raleigh and company.

The Mariners have a lot of pop, but adding another solid bat like Okamoto would be one of the best moves they could make in the coming months,

