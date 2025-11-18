Mariners Faced Unexpected Josh Naylor Challenge From Low-Budget NL Team

Josh Naylor officially returned to the Seattle Mariners on Monday, and that's what will wind up mattering in the long run. But was there ever a chance he could have been headed elsewhere?

The Mariners loved their half-season with Naylor, and they showed their appreciation with a five-year, $92.5 million contract. Signing this early in the offseason was an indication that Naylor wanted to stay, because his offers could have looked different if he waited out the market for big-name sluggers like Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso to sign.

However, while teams like the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets probably weren't interested yet in making a push for Naylor, there was one team that came out of nowhere to reportedly register a serious bid.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Pirates tried for Naylor, per Jeff Passan

Jul 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Pittsburgh Pirates were in on Naylor before the Mariners re-signed him, and while an exact figure for the offer Pittsburgh registered is unknown, Passan shared that it was at least in the ballpark of $80 million.

"The largest free agent contract the Pirates have ever handed out was more than a decade ago: three years and $39 million to Francisco Liriano," wrote Passan. "They are consistently a bottom-five payroll team.

"And yet the Pirates were primed to spend more than twice that on Josh Naylor before he re-upped with Seattle for five years and $92.5 million in the first signing of the winter on Sunday night -- and they're considering other possibilities to supplement Paul Skenes and a rotation that was among the five best in MLB in the second half."

Fortunately for Seattle, it doesn't seem as though whatever the Pirates were offering was enough to sway Naylor's interest, and it's unlikely Pittsburgh cost the Mariners more than a few extra millions to bring the slugger back. But if Pittsburgh truly plans to spend big this winter, there could be ramifications for every team across the league.

There's already been a considerable amount of buzz surrounding the Pirates as a destination for Jorge Polanco, so maybe those rumors will wind up bearing fruit. And Eugenio Suárez is on the market too, though it doesn't seem like Seattle is gunning hard for a reunion.

The only detail that counts for the Mariners right now is that Naylor signed the dotted line. But it will be fascinating to see if the Pirates become a big part of the larger story of the baseball offseason.

More MLB: Josh Naylor's 5-Year Mariners Contract Revealed: Why Seattle Got Great Value