Mariners, Giants Leading Race For Brendan Donovan Blockbuster

The Seattle Mariners have a hole in the infield right now.

Former Seattle slugger Jorge Polanco was available in free agency and although reports pointed toward the Mariners wanting to bring him back, unfortunately, things didn't work out. Polanco opted to join the New York Mets on a two-year deal on Saturday.

Over the last few weeks, on top of the Polanco rumors, there's been noise out there connecting Seattle to St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan. On Saturday, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the Mariners and the San Francisco Giants have emerged as "front-runners" to acquire the 28-year-old utility man.

Aug 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) makes a throw to first base for an out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

"The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants have emerged as front-runners for St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan, sources familiar with negotiations tell The Athletic, with the Cardinals looking to land multiple top prospects in a return," Woo wrote. "The Cardinals, who are in the midst of a rebuild under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, have been shopping Donovan throughout the offseason. The Mariners have been linked to the 28-year-old infielder for several weeks, but a source described trade momentum as “picking up” since MLB’s Winter Meetings concluded Wednesday.

"One name the Cardinals have inquired on is pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, a first-round draft pick for Seattle in 2024, who throws both right- and left-handed. Outfielder Lazaro Montes has also been discussed, among others. St. Louis has plenty of familiarity with the Mariners’ pitching system. Director of pitching Matt Pierpont spent four seasons with the Mariners before coming to the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season. Seattle could also be motivated to make a big acquisition after losing Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets."

Donovan is 28 years old and can play all over the field. He was an All-Star in 2025 at second base, but has seen time in the big leagues at second base, shortstop, third base, first base, left field, and right field. Donovan is a career .282 hitter in four seasons and also has a Gold Glove Award under his belt.

The Mariners are chock-full of pitching and have a significant need that Donovan could fill. The Cardinals are rebuilding and need pitching. A fit almost makes too much sense.

