Mariners' Interest In Giants' 21-Year-Old Creates Blockbuster Possibilities

The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants have pulled off an unexpected offseason trade before, so why not one more this offseason?

Two years after shipping starting pitcher Robbie Ray to San Francisco for a package including Mitch Haniger and Anthony DeSclafani, the Mariners' primary need remains offense. Meanwhile, the Giants have a 21-year-old power-hitting sensation who is blocked at his position by a three-time All-Star.

Top first base prospect Bryce Eldridge, who debuted in the majors on Sept. 15, has become the subject of trade whispers this offseason, because the Giants also acquired Rafael Devers last season and likely plan on playing him at first base for at least a hefty dose of games this year, if not full-time.

Mariners 'covet' Eldridge, per insider

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge (78) takes the field before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park.

While the Giants could easily try to juggle both Devers and Eldridge in the lineup, they might be enticed into trading the latter if a team puts together the right package, and according to one insider, the Mariners might be interested in becoming that team.

On Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Mariners "covet" Eldridge, though she simultaneously cast doubt on Seattle's ability to acquire the young slugger using one of their veteran All-Stars on expiring contracts.

"One team known to covet Eldridge is the Mariners, who have a starter, Luis Castillo, and an outfielder, Randy Arozarena, potentially on the market," wrote Slusser. "But with Arozarena a free agent after this season, the long-term benefits wouldn’t be enough to justify sending away a top prospect."

Trading for Eldridge would clearly have to be a creative pursuit for the Mariners, who would seem unlikely to give up Castillo and Arozarena at the outset of what they hope is a playoff run.

So could another starting pitcher be in play in a trade like this one? Would the Mariners dare deal Bryce Miller or even George Kirby? That's pure speculation, to be clear, but if Seattle truly does covet Eldridge, it has to at least be mulling the possibility of pushing the limits in that direction.

