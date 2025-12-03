Mariners Could Add Phillies All-Star In Potential Trade To Boost Lineup

The Seattle Mariners are coming off an incredible season that saw them reach the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2001. They fell short, but are primed to bounce back in 2026.

Seattle already re-signed Josh Naylor last month, so they can turn their focus to other areas of the roster, and with Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez both free agents, they may have to go out and acquire somebody new.

They could accomplish this via trade, potentially. Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed Alec Bohm among the top trade candidates and had the Mariners as a possible fit.

Mariners Could Land Alec Bohm In Trade With Philadelphia Phillies

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with Philadelphia Phillies first base coach Paco Figueroa (38) after a single in the sixth inning during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bohm’s power numbers have gone down a little, as he hit just 11 home runs during the regular season with the Phillies. However, he still remains a solid run producer.

The 29-year-old hit .287/.331/.409 with 59 RBI and a .741 OPS in 2025. But he will be a free agent at the end of 2026, so it would make sense for the Phillies to trade him.

The Mariners have a hole at third base, and they could fill it by potentially making a trade. Bohm is a solid hitter from the right side of the plate that could boost the Mariners lineup for 2026.

Because he has just one year left before free agency, a trade makes sense, and the Mariners shouldn’t have to give up too much to get him. The Mariners do have Colt Emerson, Ben Williamson and Cole Young who are almost ready for the Major Leagues, but having somebody more proven could be a huge difference maker for the team.

Re-signing Naylor helps, but having another proven hitter in their lineup would give them a boost offensively, something they will need if they want to make another deep run into October next season.

They could go with their internal options, but Bohm makes sense as a temporary solution while those players become more seasoned. As the Winter Meetings approach, it should be interesting to see how the Mariners operate and what they’ll ultimately do about third base for next season.

Bohm could be just what they are looking for and won’t be somebody that costs them a lot of prospects.

