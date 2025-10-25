Mariners' Jerry Dipoto Makes Painful George Springer Admission
The Seattle Mariners' Game 7 defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays was the kind of sports loss that can leave a sting behind for years to come.
Leading 3-1 in the seventh inning with a chance to lock up their first World Series bid in franchise history, the Mariners allowed a back-breaking three-run home run to the Blue Jays' most decorated player, George Springer. Six outs later, the Blue Jays were popping champagne as the Mariners stared down a long winter of what-ifs.
On Thursday, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto spoke about the loss, including his thoughts on his team's choice to not only pitch to Springer, but to let setup man Eduard Bazardo face him rather than closer Andrés Muñoz. But aside from the tactical aspects of the moment, the thing that stood out most from Dipoto's interview was the pain.
Jerry Dipoto still reeling from Springer's bomb
"A number of friends, who do what I do for a living, suggested that it might be wise to take a week or so and not think about baseball," Dipoto said, per Aaron Levine of FOX 13 Seattle. "But it's probably not our nature. We'll get back after it next week and start working at it.
"For now, mostly replaying, like everybody else — our fans, a variety of different events in our heads."
Springer's past postseason heroics didn't come against the Mariners, who failed to make the playoffs during the veteran's entire tenure with the Houston Astros. But as division rivals, the Mariners were plenty accustomed to seeing Springer do damage -- they just hoped they'd never have to endure it on such a grand stage.
"I will see George Springer on the ceiling of my sleep for years to come," Dipoto lamented, per Levine. "He has tormented us for years."
Dipoto's raw emotion is part of what makes professional sports so special, though it's of little consolation to the Mariners and their fans right now. The phrase, "no pain, no gain" has rarely applied more strongly to any team in any situation.
