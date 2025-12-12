Pete Alonso Pens Emotional Goodbye Message to Mets After Signing With Orioles
The MLB hot stove is officially sizzling, with teams across the league wheeling and dealing to position themselves for a World Series run in 2026.
One of the biggest bats to find a new home this year was Pete Alonso, who signed a five-year deal with the Orioles after spending the first seven years of his career in the majors with the Mets.
On Thursday, Alonso posted an emotional farewell message to his fans in Queens.
“New York, thank you,” Alonso wrote. “These last few years have shaped me in ways I’ll carry for the rest of my life. This city demands your best and I’m proud to look back knowing I gave everything I had into earning the privilege of wearing that jersey.”
He closed with a simple sentiment, writing, “You believed in me, and you made me better. With love, Polar Bear.”
Alonso leaves New York as the franchise’s all-time leader in home runs with 264. It’s a mark that should hold for a while—but with Juan Soto signed through 2039, it feels like he’ll come knocking for the record eventually.
Plenty of those homers Alonso hit came in massive moments, whether during his Rookie of the Year run in 2019, or his three-run dinger in the ninth inning of the winner-take-all Game 3 of the NL wild-card series against the Brewers during the team’s OMG run in 2024.
Alonso’s next chase begins in 2026. He needs 431 to catch Cal Ripken atop the all-time home run list in Baltimore. Let’s see how far he can get.