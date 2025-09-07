Fastball

Mariners' Jerry Dipoto Under Fire For Crippling Roster Mistake

The Mariners could be in some trouble...

Zach Pressnell

oSep 11, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners chairman John Stanton, president of business operations Catie Griggs and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto present the MLB August AL Reliever of the Month award to Andres Munoz (75) prior to the game between the Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners got off to a great start to the season, but they've completely fallen apart as of late.

After holding a firm grasp on a wild card spot in the American League, the Mariners have slowly slipped up, and a lot of it can be attributed to all the players on the team who are slumping.

Andy Johnson of Sodo Mojo recently bashed Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto for not adding more depth to their roster at the trade deadline or in the offseason.

Jerry Dipoto under fire for not addressing Mariners' depth issues

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) tosses his helmet after popping out in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has proven himself as a masterful drafter, and has emerged as one of the MLB's most aggressive team-builders when it comes to making trades," Johnson wrote. "However, he has a significant blind spot that is hurting the Mariners once again this year. Dipoto has seemingly no idea how to fill out the bench.

"Again, there is no hard evidence that the reason everyone is slumping at the end of the year is their lack of rest. It's purely speculation. But what are the odds that five of the Mariners' six most heavily used hitters would see their offensive production slow down in August and September? If the Mariners had a more capable bench, perhaps they wouldn't be having these issues. As it is, Garver is the only one left from the Opening Day bench. Luke Raley and Victor Robles are also there after having been demoted from starting roles after spending much of the year on the IL, and neither has made an impact lately."

Baseball is the longest season in sports. Players need off days, and they need rest. Considering the Mariners have leaned heavily on their top players for well over 100 games, it could make sense that their production would fall off. But since they don't have too much depth, the manager is backed into a corner. He can either play a star player every day or he can give playing time to a player who might not be too competitive.

The Mariners have a depth issue. They didn't address it, and their farm system is too young to completely fill out the roster down the stretch. Dipoto has put them in quite a tough spot right now.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

