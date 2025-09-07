Mariners' Jerry Dipoto Under Fire For Crippling Roster Mistake
The Seattle Mariners got off to a great start to the season, but they've completely fallen apart as of late.
After holding a firm grasp on a wild card spot in the American League, the Mariners have slowly slipped up, and a lot of it can be attributed to all the players on the team who are slumping.
Andy Johnson of Sodo Mojo recently bashed Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto for not adding more depth to their roster at the trade deadline or in the offseason.
Jerry Dipoto under fire for not addressing Mariners' depth issues
"Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has proven himself as a masterful drafter, and has emerged as one of the MLB's most aggressive team-builders when it comes to making trades," Johnson wrote. "However, he has a significant blind spot that is hurting the Mariners once again this year. Dipoto has seemingly no idea how to fill out the bench.
"Again, there is no hard evidence that the reason everyone is slumping at the end of the year is their lack of rest. It's purely speculation. But what are the odds that five of the Mariners' six most heavily used hitters would see their offensive production slow down in August and September? If the Mariners had a more capable bench, perhaps they wouldn't be having these issues. As it is, Garver is the only one left from the Opening Day bench. Luke Raley and Victor Robles are also there after having been demoted from starting roles after spending much of the year on the IL, and neither has made an impact lately."
Baseball is the longest season in sports. Players need off days, and they need rest. Considering the Mariners have leaned heavily on their top players for well over 100 games, it could make sense that their production would fall off. But since they don't have too much depth, the manager is backed into a corner. He can either play a star player every day or he can give playing time to a player who might not be too competitive.
The Mariners have a depth issue. They didn't address it, and their farm system is too young to completely fill out the roster down the stretch. Dipoto has put them in quite a tough spot right now.
