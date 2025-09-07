MLB Insider Shares High Praise for 21-Year-Old Marlins Shortstop
The Miami Marlins have a bright future, but their current roster doesn't have much to call home about. Either way, there are some exciting young players on the team. Kyle Stowers is the most exciting player on the roster, as he's been a very good outfielder in Miami.
But the most exciting piece of this team might be their farm system, which could only get better with time. The Marlins could explore potential blockbuster trades for stars like Stowers and Sandy Alcántara in the offseason. However, they don't need to, as their farm system is already loaded with talent from top to bottom.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently shared some high praise for the Marlins' top shortstop prospect, Aiva Arquette, as the season quickly comes to a close. Arquette was the Marlins' top draft pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.
Marlins top shortstop prospect emerging as potential star
"Arquette was the Marlins’ first-round pick this year (No. 7 selection) out of Oregon State. He has a huge frame for shortstop but should be able to stay there with a gun for an arm and average range," Bowden wrote. "Power is his best tool as he profiles as a 30-home run hitter. For his size, he has a quick, short right-handed power swing that results in towering long balls that will break outfield seats in the future. I’ve only seen him on video but was impressed enough to already include him on this list."
Arquette went under the radar during the draft this year, as most teams were focused on pitchers or prep shortstops. Multiple arms and high schoolers went ahead of the Marlins' pick at No. 7, which allowed the talented college shortstop to fall directly into their lap.
Arquette has some of the better raw power and game power among this year's draft class. He's likely going to be ready to crack into the big leagues within three years of being drafted, as his bat is only a few years away from being a big league bat. He's still developing, but it looks like the Marlins landed a star slugger for their infield.
More MLB: MLB Insider Sends Loud Message On Mariners' Star Prospect