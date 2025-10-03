Mariners Linked To $120 Million Superstar After Red Sox's Crushing Loss
The Boston Red Sox recently came up short against the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series. It was quite a disappointing end to Boston's season, especially as they came up short in the Bronx.
Now, Alex Bregman, among others, are likely headed for free agency. Bregman has an opt out in his contract and he's expected to use it this winter, especially after the disappointing finish to the season.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently listed the Seattle Mariners as one of the top landing spots for Bregman, assuming the veteran opts out of his deal and heads for free agency.
Mariners listed as landing spot for Alex Bregman in free agency
"Considering the dip in Eugenio Suárez's production after he was reacquired by the Mariners—along with the fact that he had a .751 OPS during his first stint with the team—it's unlikely they are going to be able to convince the slugger to re-sign this winter," Kelly wrote. "Of course, the Mariners struggle to convince hitters to come to T-Mobile Park because, as beautiful as it is, it has such a poor reputation among hitters, particularly right-handed ones. So we wouldn't exactly call it likely that Bregman winds up signing as a replacement for Suárez.
"Still, the M's are worth mentioning here. They have great starting pitching and a tremendous one-two offensive punch with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez. If the president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, has the financial wherewithal to both re-sign Josh Naylor and lure Bregman to Seattle, it would be a great offseason."
The Mariners added Eugenio Suárez at the trade deadline this season, but he's expiring and expected to head elsewhere in free agency. That would leave a big hole at the hot corner.
Adding Bregman would be a huge, expensive move to make, but it would be worth it if the Mariners can find the money to do so.
The Mariners will also be left trying to chase Josh Naylor in free agency. Naylor has been a star in Seattle, so the front office is going to be left chasing him, too.
Either way, the Mariners could end up as a landing spot for Bregman in a move that would take their franchise to the next level.
More MLB: Rays Must Make Franchise-Changing Junior Caminero Decision