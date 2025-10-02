Rays Must Make Franchise-Changing Junior Caminero Decision
The Tampa Bay Rays didn't have the best season this year. They're fighting an uphill battle to build a World Series contender for a few reasons. First of all, their division is stacked with talent. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are all World Series contending powerhouses. They have a lot of money to spend and they're likely going to be eager to spend more in the coming offseason, too.
The Rays aren't a big market team, which means they need to build their roster from the ground up, much different than their rivals. With that in mind, the Rays need to make a few crucial moves in the coming months to close the gap.
Seth Carlson of Yardbarker recently suggested the one essential move the Rays need to make this offseason is signing Junior Caminero to a massive contract extension.
Rays could pursue massive contract extension with Junior Caminero
"The Rays may feel betrayed after extending former shortstop Wander Franco, but there’s no denying Caminero is the type of rare talent that should not be allowed to leave the Tampa area," Carlson wrote. "The 22-year-old’s numbers speak for themselves: 45 home runs and an .846 OPS in 602 at-bats this season. That’s absolutely elite production at the plate, regardless of position."
Caminero is the perfect candidate for a massive new contract. He's only 22 years old and has already proved to be one of the best young infielders in the game. Given the fact that he slugged nearly 50 home runs in just over 600 at-bats, he could continue to grow and develop for the next five or 10 years. 45 home runs might not be hit peak. In fact, it might just be the start.
The Rays could take a page out of a lot of other team's books by signing their young start to a new deal for eight or 10 years. It might be expensive, but it would be a lot less expensive than his potential contract when he hits free agency.
If the Rays are serious about contending in the next decade, they need to lock down Caminero. Doing it as soon as possible would be the best-case scenario.
