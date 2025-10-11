Mariners Lose World Series Champion To Free Agency During Playoff Run
As the Seattle Mariners get set to play in their first American League Championship Series since 2001, their organizational depth chart lost a player on Friday.
The 2023 Texas Rangers' championship run is fast becoming a strange outlier in baseball history. Not only has that team failed to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but many of the vital contributors on that roster have seen their careers go sideways.
That's unfortunately been the case for outfielder Leody Taveras, the starting center fielder on that Rangers team. This season, Taveras found himself designated for assignment, claimed off waivers by the division-rival Mariners, then designated for assignment again.
Leody Taveras elects free agency
Now, Taveras is looking for a fresh start elsewhere. On Friday, he elected free agency and ended his tenure with the Mariners, after finishing out the season on the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Taveras, 27, wound up appearing in just 28 games for the Mariners at the major league level. He couldn't find any way to contribute on offense, slashing .174/.198/.272 and putting up three walks with 27 strikeouts.
In 2023, Taveras put up an impressive 2.9 wins above replacement, combining slightly above-average offense with slightly above-average defense. He played all 17 games for the Rangers in the playoffs, putting up a 10-for-57 batting line (.175) with a home run and three RBIs.
Things have gone sideways since, as Taveras has a .613 OPS and negative-0.1 WAR in 209 major league games since the start of last season. In Triple-A this year, he managed a solid .804 OPS and 29 extra-base hits in 81 games.
As the Mariners progressed to the playoffs, they had several players join the taxi squad, available to play if someone got injured. Taveras wasn't included in that group, so he instead chose to get an early start on finding his next opportunity.
It would make sense for a team without a strong outfield group to bring in Taveras for a look next season. The Mariners, however, have much too much depth to be that team.
More MLB: 3 Top Free-Agent Suitors For Cody Bellinger After Yankees Opt-Out News