3 Top Free-Agent Suitors For Cody Bellinger After Yankees Opt-Out News
Cody Bellinger was a fantastic fit for the New York Yankees. Does that mean there isn't a better fit elsewhere?
After arriving in a salary dump from the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger put together a five-WAR season in the Bronx, his best campaign since winning the National League's Most Valuable Player Award in 2019. On Friday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN reported what many expected: that Bellinger will opt out of the final year on his three-year contract.
Now that there's no mystery around Bellinger heading to free agency, it's a good time to start thinking about which teams might be primed to add him to their lineups for a 2026 playoff run.
New York Yankees
Bellinger and Yankee Stadium were a match made in heaven, as the pull-happy lefty turned in 29 home runs, the third-most of his career. His ability to play all three outfield positions, plus first base in a pinch, also gave/would give the Yankees a ton of roster flexibility, which they desperately lack otherwise.
The Yankees do need to find a way to get Jasson Domínguez more consistent playing time next season, and top prospect Spencer Jones is just about ready to debut as well. But Bellinger is much more of a sure thing than those two at this point, and should be prioritized.
Philadelphia Phillies
This is an odd one to picture at first glance, because the Phillies have so many free agents of their own to worry about. But their outfield has been a weakness for a few years now, Nick Castellanos should be on his way out via trade, and Citizens Bank Park is a home run paradise for lefties (No. 1 lefty HR park factor this season).
It might take some creative payroll maneuvering to fit in Bellinger and retain Kyle Schwarber, and it also might necessitate Schwarber leaving for the Phillies to even consider the former. But there's little doubt Bellinger would fit right in with the Phillies' winning ethos.
Atlanta Braves
On paper, the Braves have three starting-caliber outfielders and a first baseman already. But Jurickson Profar proved he can't be relied upon this season, in more ways than one, and Bellinger would be a huge upgrade on both sides of the ball.
With Marcell Ozuna presumably leaving in free agency, the Braves could easily create space for both Bellinger in their everyday lineup, especially if they traded either Profar or catcher Sean Murphy. And this is another team with sneaky outfield struggles and a great home run environment for lefties.
More MLB: 3 Bold Phillies Offseason Predictions After Latest Crushing Playoff Defeat